Zelensky Indicates Intelligence From Partners Cut Off Amid Overnight Strikes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has not only alleged that Russia has hit six energy sites since President Trump announced Putin signed on to an energy ceasefire, but he's also lashing out at Western allies, saying that for the first time in a long time no intelligence was shared by 'partners' warning of the latest overnight attack.

Zelensky said Tuesday in a post on X that an overnight Russian assault on the capital was "particularly vile" but that no intelligence was shared ahead of time, as has been typical previously.

"There was also a particularly vile ballistic strike on Kyiv—five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure. Regarding this strike, unfortunately, there was no warning from partners," he wrote. "Intelligence data on the launch of Russian ballistic missiles helps save people's lives, and this is one of the most critical issues."

"This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed — when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles," he wrote, without specifically apportioning blame. But the veiled message blaming the White House comes through loud and clear.

Given the timing and context, the clear suggestion is that Washington cut Zelensky and his officials out of the usual intel-sharing, and this has also broadly impacted allied sharing.

President Trump has lately threatened to precisely cut off intelligence as Ukraine has not complied with the US request for its forces to stop hitting Russian refineries, amid a global diesel supply and price crisis.

Zelensky further on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine is for now adhering to a pledge to not strike Russian oil refineries. He says this pause has been on for two days since Trump proclaimed a deal, which however Zelensky said was "news" to hm.

Of the latest Russian attacks, "These are absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader has further lambasted the Trump deal with Putin for the release of Russian diesel. "We need American pressure on Russia, not sanctions relief, not concessions," Zelensky said earlier.

Trump is meanwhile ultimately blaming Ukraine for rising energy prices, and not the Iran war and Hormuz crisis.

Here's what Ukrainian media says is happening behind the scenes in the meantime:

Two Ukrainian officials said their U.S. counterparts had made clear that Washington would hold Kyiv responsible if Russian energy infrastructure were struck during the recently announced ceasefire. "They called all the top military officials with threats," one Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent. "They're telling everyone that they're going to turn off both the intelligence sharing and PURL."

Zelensky has yet to specifically say that Washington itself has halted intelligence, but if the situation lingers the blame-game is probably coming.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine received no advanced intelligence about the Russian ballistic missile attack against Kyiv last night. But he falls short of saying that this was linked to Trump's threat passed via Kushner and Witkoff in Miami on Friday and via calls to Ukrainian officials over the weekend to pull US intelligence. Kyiv receives intelligence from numerous partners including European services. "There was also a particularly vile ballistic missile strike on Kyiv – five missiles that hit civilian infrastructure," he says. "Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike." — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 13, 2026

The Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is the procurement mechanism and program European allies use to purchase weapons from the US for Ukraine. The US administration has outright said it is ready to halt the program if Zelensky doesn't comply, and Trump has gone so far as to say that maybe Ukrainians should find a new leader.