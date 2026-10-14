$20 Billion In Suspicious Biden-Era Climate Grants Remains Frozen As Trump Administration Eyes Supreme Court Fight

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

A $20 billion Biden-era climate grant program remains frozen despite a federal appeals court ruling against the Trump administration's efforts to cancel the funding. The case could wind up at the Supreme Court in a showdown over taxpayer spending and executive authority.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled 6-4 on Aug. 4 that the Environmental Protection Agency likely violated federal law when it attempted to terminate grants authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, the court subsequently agreed to keep the money frozen through Nov. 9 while the administration prepares a potential Supreme Court appeal.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin canceled the grants in March 2025, citing concerns about conflicts of interest and potential self-dealing among recipients. Climate United, the largest beneficiary, was awarded approximately $7 billion.

Jason Isaac, CEO of the American Energy Institute, urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

"The Biden administration rushed $20 billion in taxpayer money into the hands of politically connected organizations, creating what looks like a taxpayer-funded slush fund for its climate agenda," Isaac told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The grants were part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, established to finance clean energy projects through nonprofit organizations.

Travis Fisher, director of energy and environmental policy studies at the Cato Institute, criticized the government's reliance on subsidies.

"Resource-neutral permitting reform is superior to subsidies and grants because it advances energy projects without the government picking winners and losers," Fisher said.

Environmental groups defended the program, arguing that withholding the money prevents investments that could reduce energy costs.

The legal dispute also follows Congress' repeal of the provision establishing the program through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.