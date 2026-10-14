“F**k You!” Hollywood Civil War Erupts As Ari Emanuel Goes Nuclear On Legendary Kingmaker

Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against fellow entertainment mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, accusing the Democrat megadonor of double-crossing him in business and putting his own interests ahead of the Democratic Party.

Appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Emanuel (who Ari from Entourage was modeled after, plus he's the brother of politician Rahm Emanuel) detailed the decades-old grievances behind his bitter feud with the former Disney executive, including a dispute over basketball tickets and an alleged $1 million proposition involving former President Joe Biden.

Emanuel said the animosity began during Endeavor's early days, when the fledgling talent agency secured coveted Los Angeles Lakers basketball tickets that helped establish its standing in Hollywood.

"You know those basketball tickets that we couldn't afford?" Emanuel recalled, comparing their value to a billboard on Sunset Boulevard.

"He went behind my back. We had a contract and he tried to take the tickets and I wasn't going to permit that," Emanuel alleged.

However, the feud eventually spilled into politics.

Emanuel claimed Katzenberg once offered to secure him a meeting with Biden in exchange for $1 million.

"Do you think I need to give you a million dollars so you can tell Joe Biden that I gave you a million dollars to meet with Joe Biden?" a stunned Emanuel recalled responding, pointing to his family ties to the former president through his brother, Rahm Emanuel, who served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president.

Emanuel also criticized Katzenberg's role in Biden's failed 2024 reelection effort, claiming he urged the influential Democrat fundraiser to help push the aging president out of the race.

"You say you got his ear, right? You're the man. You're talking to him all the time," Emanuel recalled telling Katzenberg.

"You got to get him out," Emanuel said he demanded, only to be met with silence.

"He gave us Karen Bass. He gave us this. And now he's just moved on," the superagent continued. "Most of the things he does are not about the situation. It's about Jeffrey and the situation."

"That shit I don't like. I do not like it. And he did try to fuck us over twice. Fuck you," he added.