London Police Chief: DEI Is An "Operational Necessity"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has accused critics of diversity, equity and inclusion policies of fuelling "toxicity" while launching a fresh recruitment drive focused on black and Asian applicants.

Writing in The Guardian, Rowley declared that the force "cannot police London effectively if we fail to recruit from all of London" and that "effective policing depends upon inclusivity."

He insisted an inclusive workforce "is not a public relations exercise" but something that "makes us better at protecting victims, catching criminals and preventing crime." The commissioner added that the Met has "no interest in the politics and ideologies of the culture wars" and that inclusion is "an operational necessity."

Met Police chief accuses DEI opponents of fuelling 'toxicity' as he launches minority hiring spreehttps://t.co/6emlkJyNGh — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 12, 2026

Rowley rejected suggestions that boosting minority numbers means lowering standards. "Some will wrongly suggest that increasing representation means lowering standards. Nothing could be further from the truth," he wrote. "Tackling those barriers is not favouritism. It is fairness."

He pointed to 2025's "most representative intake of recruits in our history," with rises in women and ethnic-minority Londoners, and said the campaign aims "to close the gap with communities we have previously drawn least from."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan backed the push, calling diversity the city's "greatest strength" and saying London needs "a police service that represents all of London's communities."

Rowley declared that "The toxicity is horrible around the DEI debate," adding "Lots of leaders, both in the public and private sector, are running away from the subject. I think leaders need to stand up and make a practical case. We need to do what works for policing London." He vowed the force "will not be blown off course by the culture wars."

Critics argue the latest drive continues a pattern of prioritising identity over competence that has already produced real-world failures.

Officers in Hampshire Constabulary have admitted that mandatory DEI training on "white privilege" and "unconscious bias" left them feeling "controlled and pressured."

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman reported that serving and former officers told her "we had it drummed into us about our white privilege and unconscious bias," with one trainer described as "deeply hateful of white people and our culture."

That training culture has been linked to the response around the death of white teenager Henry Nowak, who was stabbed and left dying while officers focused on his attacker's false claim of racism.

Similar sessions have been rolled out elsewhere. Thames Valley Police mandated "equity training" covering white privilege, micro-aggressions and the shift from "non-racist" to "anti-racist."

An independent review after white officers successfully challenged a promotion that bypassed them for an Asian sergeant found the training "can often be seen as demonising white people."

White male officers reported feeling "disadvantaged" and unsupported, while some minority staff said the approach created a "hostile environment."

Former government adviser Rory Geoghegan stated that officers "deserve far better from their leaders than to be crudely categorised by skin colour and subjected to reductive, divisive ideologies."

West Yorkshire Police has operated a system under which BAME candidates can apply for constable roles year-round while white applicants from British, Irish or Eastern European backgrounds must wait for specific windows.

A whistleblower said the process "restricts progression opportunities for White British candidates, while individuals from other backgrounds are swiftly advanced." The force said it uses "Positive Action" under the Equality Act because minority representation lags the local population.

In a separate case, three long-serving white Thames Valley officers won a tribunal after being blocked from a Detective Inspector post that was filled without open competition by a lower-ranked Asian sergeant. The tribunal ruled the move "clearly constituted positive discrimination" and went "beyond mere encouragement," disadvantaging officers who did not share the sergeant's race.

Other forces have embedded ideological priorities in everyday operations. North Yorkshire officers attended a session in which a trainer equated Nigel Farage's comments on British values and Muslim attitudes with a racial assault, asking attendees which had done "the most harm." Home Secretary Robert Jenrick called it evidence that "the police have been infiltrated by bad-faith actors seeking to police speech, not actual crime."

West Midlands Police has invited non-Muslim staff to fast for a day during Ramadan "as an act of solidarity" with Muslim colleagues and to understand the observance's significance for local communities.

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy responded that "expectations should be uniform, and non-Muslim police being encouraged to fast in Ramadan is wholly inappropriate."

South Wales Police has directed officers to log anti-Islam comments that exceed the force's view of "legitimate" discussion, building on the government's definition of "anti-Muslim hostility."

The Free Speech Union warned that the policy "gives officers the power to decide what constitutes acceptable speech and risks having a chilling effect on free expression." Lord Young noted that the government had included safeguards making clear the definition was not meant to inhibit criticism of Islam, yet the local guidance risked "penalising people for expressing misgivings about Islam."

Footage from recent protests has reinforced public perceptions of uneven enforcement. In one widely shared clip, an officer is heard directing colleagues that right-wingers cannot protest in the same way as others.

Separate video shows officers treating certain demonstrations with greater latitude while tightly controlling others.

Rowley's insistence that more minority officers will restore trust collides with a record of DEI initiatives that have already produced tribunal findings of discrimination against white staff, officer testimony of ideological pressure, and public anger over cases in which race ideology appeared to override basic victim care.

The Met has spent years and substantial salaries on diversity officers and inclusion leads while clearance rates for serious crime remain under pressure and public confidence in impartial policing continues to erode.

The commissioner's latest campaign treats demographic matching as an operational necessity. The accumulated evidence from multiple forces suggests the opposite: that prioritising skin colour over competence and equal application of the law has damaged both effectiveness and legitimacy.

Policing by consent requires officers who enforce the law without fear or favour, not managers who redefine criticism of identity policies as toxicity.