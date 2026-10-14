“NO TURKS – ALL OUT” – CDU Candidate With Turkish Background Allegedly Faked Hate Crime Attack

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix,

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into a local Christian Democratic Union (CDU) mayoral candidate of Turkish origin who is accused of staging a racially motivated attack on his own car days before an election he lost badly.

While running for a position in the CDU, Baris Karabacak allegedly committed a hate crime hoax.

The Itzehoe public prosecutor's office is examining allegations that Baris Karabacak faked the incident, according to the German newspaper Bild. Authorities obtained and executed a search warrant against the politician and seized at least one electronic device.

Karabacak, an entrepreneur who had previously served as chair of the Uetersen city council, was the CDU's candidate in the Sept. 27 mayoral election in the town of roughly 18,000 people in the Pinneberg district of Schleswig-Holstein. He finished a distant third with 10.7 percent of the vote. Incumbent Mayor Dirk Woschei of the Social Democrats was reelected in the first round with 51.3 percent; independent candidate Marvin Schöpp received 38.1 percent.

A few days before the vote, local media including public broadcaster NDR reported that the windows of Karabacak's car had been smashed overnight. A campaign flyer bearing an added message in all capital letters reading "NO TURKS - ALL OUT" was left behind. Police initially investigated the matter as possible incitement to hatred.

At the time, state CDU General Secretary Lukas Kilian publicly backed his party colleague and expressed pride in the CDU's diversity. Woschei also offered solidarity, stating that political competition must be conducted with arguments and that "violence, hate and racist messages are an attack on the city's democratic culture."

Kilian's tone has since shifted sharply. He told Bild he was "stunned" by the new allegations.

"Anyone who fakes a racist crime abuses the solidarity of many people and mocks the victims of real racism. There is no place for that in the CDU," Kilian said. The state party has said that if the accusations are confirmed, Karabacak will be asked to resign his membership; failure to do so would trigger expulsion proceedings.

The case remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Karabacak has not publicly commented on the prosecutor's probe.

The episode has drawn attention in a town where Karabacak had earlier faced internal party and council criticism over his leadership style before resigning as city council chair earlier in 2026 and then securing the CDU's mayoral nomination.

Another hate crime hoax proven false in court

This is also notably not the first alleged hate crime hoax from a German politician. In 2023, Remix News reported on Manoj Subramaniam, a 33-year-old former local Green councilor in the German town of Erkelenz, who claimed he had been subjected to sustained acts of harassment by anonymous right-wing extremists. He showed police evidence of the abuse he had received, which included a threatening letter with a razor blade inserted and a swastika drawn onto his vehicle in red paint.

The case made national headlines last year with several prominent politicians offering their solidarity with Subramaniam for the alleged abuse he had received.

"Right-wing extremists are threatening political volunteers to silence them. Thank you, Manoj Subramaniam, for not being silent and raising your voice," stated Lamya Kaddor, a member of the Bundestag.

Federal police took protective measures for the politician's safety, and an intensive investigation was initiated by state security, all at considerable cost to the taxpayer. The only issue, however, was that Subramaniam had made it all up.

"The defendant actually wrote this note himself," revealed Justus Wassenberg, the press spokesman for the public prosecutor's office.

It transpired that Subramaniam had also drawn SS runes and a swastika onto the doorbell panel outside his house.

Subramaniam subsequently resigned from his position as a local councilor, and the Erkelenz District Court issued the disgraced politician a penalty order of €3,600 for faking criminal offenses, a fine he appealed.

He reportedly cried during his trial when his appeal failed.

2026 firebombing not an anti-Semitic attack after all

The investigation into the early 2026 firebombing of Brandenburg Antisemitism Commissioner Andreas Büttner's home stunned the public.

While the case was initially treated as an Islamist or antisemitic hate crime, the German Public Prosecutor General's Office now identifies two men from Büttner's "own circle," which belongs to the left, as the primary suspects.

One of the men is also linked to the threatening letter sent to Büttner. Meanwhile, Büttner said he was shocked and described it as the biggest betrayal of his life. He also stated that if the two were responsible, the act had nothing to do with antisemitism in his view. So far, the prosecutor's office has continued to list Büttner as a witness or injured party, not a suspect. News outlets have highlighted that there was a €3,000 transfer from Büttner to one of the men shortly before the incident, which he called a loan, and other joint activities. These details prompted public questions and speculation in some outlets about possible staging or a "false-flag" element, but no official finding has supported the claim that Büttner ordered or knew of the act in advance. The case still reportedly remains under investigation.