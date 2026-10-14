Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Cancer As Doctors Remove Part Of His Lung

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung cancer following surgery to remove a section of his lung on Oct. 13, the Vatican announced.

Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the pope's right lung during the 90-minute procedure and examined it during the operation.

The pope was diagnosed with "lung adenocarcinoma," a common type of non-small cell lung cancer, after testing confirmed the finding.

Following the operation, Pope Leo asked for dinner and spent time visiting with his secretaries and other staff, according to the Vatican's Holy See press office.

He is expected to stay in the hospital for a week.

The 71-year-old Catholic pontiff was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Tuesday morning. The operation was performed by the thoracic surgery team led by professor Stefano Margaritora and assisted by professor Elisa Meacci, Dr. Maria Teresa Congedo, and Dr. Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella, according to the Vatican press office.

The lower lobe of his lung was removed using a video-assisted technique, the Vatican reported.

"An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations," the doctors said.

Pope Leo awoke normally after surgery and, after a brief observation, he was taken to his room on the 10th floor for recovery Tuesday afternoon.

"The doctors said it was successful and there were no complications," the Vatican said.

The lung tissue removed during surgery will undergo more testing in the coming days. Tests done before the operation showed doctors where and how to operate, officials said.

The Vatican planned to update the public again Wednesday on any developments from the laboratory or with the pope's condition.

The pontiff wrote about his upcoming surgery on Sunday. He said doctors had found a small, localized nodule on his lung that was detected early. He decided to undergo the procedure following their advice, he said.

"I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers," Pope Leo wrote in a social media post.

Prayers for the first American pontiff and Chicago native poured in Tuesday afternoon following the announcement by the Holy See.

"We ask the faithful to continue praying for Pope Leo's recovery and for the doctors and staff caring for him. We also hold in prayer all who are living with cancer, their families, and those who care for them," the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops posted on X.

Archbishop of New York Ronald Hicks asked for prayers as the pope recovered.

"We thank God that the surgery on Pope Leo was, by all accounts, successful, and that he continues his recovery and recuperation," Hicks said in an X post. "I know that I join with people from all corners of [the New York diocese], across the country, and around the world in keeping the Holy Father in our prayers."

U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.), son of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, said his community was wishing the pope well.

"Pope Leo XIV is one of our own, a Chicago kid who carried the values of our neighborhoods all the way onto the world stage, and today our whole city is wishing him strength and a full recovery," Jackson posted on X. "Chicago is with you."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, said they were "united in prayer" for the pontiff after hearing of his cancer diagnosis.

"May the Lord give him strength and the Holy Spirit guide the medical professionals taking care of the Holy Father," Rubio said in a post.