Useless Without Transmission: DOE Backs $581 Million TVA Grid Expansion

On the same day we asked how much of the grid’s bill is really AI’s, the Department of Energy offered a partial answer.

@TVAnews and @ENERGY are supporting readily-available, affordable energy that powers Tennessee and the nation. @POTUS is lowering costs for over 2 million families and businesses while bringing new innovation and employment to the Volunteer State to the tune of 800 jobs. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 13, 2026

On Tuesday, DOE said it plans to help the Tennessee Valley Authority fund 84 transmission and distribution projects across eight states to add about 2.5 gigawatts of grid capacity. The award totals roughly $581 million, with $250 million in federal money and $331 million from TVA.

“America’s electric grid cannot become a roadblock to economic growth,” said Katie Jereza, who heads DOE’s Office of Electricity. Deputy Energy Secretary James Danly went further, blaming “years of misguided energy policies under the previous administration” for leaving the bulk power system “less robust than it should be.”

From $250 Million To $10.5 Billion

The announcement for TVA support from the DOE is alongside the ongoing SPARK program under the GRIP program… If the acronyms are starting to blur together, here is the simple version:

Tuesday’s award is for $250 million, written to TVA and its local power companies.

SPARK, DOE’s acronym for “Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades,” is the bigger, nationwide program. It puts $1.9 billion of federal money, plus $3.35 billion in cost share, into 31 projects in 26 states that will reconductor or rebuild more than 1,500 miles of existing lines and free up over 23 GW of capacity. TVA’s slice is about $80 million to upgrade roughly 125 miles of lines in Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina with advanced conductors, adding about 1,900 MW.

GRIP, the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program, is the even bigger $10.5 billion pot created by the 2021 infrastructure law, and it pays for both SPARK and the new award announced Tuesday afternoon.

Add TVA’s two awards together and it has nearly $741 million in planned grid investment for more than 4,300 MW of added grid capacity.

The Real Bottleneck

As we just covered, the hyperscalers are fighting over how much of the grid’s bill is theirs, with one telling Senate staff that shared upgrades provide a “system benefit which should be shared among all ratepayers.”

Tuesday’s award is that argument in practice, with taxpayers and utility customers splitting the cost of wires everyone uses, on a national grid where, by the senators’ own count, about a third of transmission and half of distribution infrastructure is “near or beyond its useful life.”

You can build all the combined-cycle gas plants, reactors and geothermal wells you want, and line up every data center and electrified factory in the country to buy their output. If the grid can’t carry the power from one to the other, none of it matters.

"there is currently a 3.7-year wait in the US just to get permission to connect to the power grid. Before a single cable is laid or transformer is purchased, AI data centers are stuck in a massive traffic jam." - Goldman it's ok, hyperscalers can just recycle electricity, same way they do revenue — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 28, 2026

PJM has already blatantly exposed where the real problem is, as they cried desperately about a need for emergency power. When Constellation showed up with the Three Mile Island reactor restart, PJM told the once-connected nuclear plant to wait patiently for a few years while they set up the connection.

TVA is about to learn that lesson, at scale. Its new long-term plan suggests the region will need 11 to 32 GW of additional generation by 2040. TVA already has 4,120 MW of new capacity under construction, floated as much as 26 GW of new gas in its June draft, and was picked last December for a $400 million DOE award to deploy a newly-licensed GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor at Clinch River.

Every one of those megawatts still needs a way to actually get transported from supply to demand. No amount of new generation fixes a lack of transmission.

Goldman: Power Is “The Primary Risk”

Goldman has been making the same point all year, and it has singled out Tennessee. In May, the commodities team flagged Tennessee as one of the markets “likely to see constrained data center additions since the market is already critically tight.”

In February, the same team told clients that local opposition to data centers was not the real threat: “Ultimately, we believe power tightness remains the primary risk that could slow the US in the AI race with China.” And Goldman now sees behind-the-meter generation powering a quarter of all data centers by 2030.

In other words, a quarter of the industry may simply stop waiting for the grid.