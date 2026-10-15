After Jensen Saves The World, Nasdaq Breaks

Nasdaq has been soaring higher for the last hours following supportive statements from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang:

HUANG: "COREWEAVE'S STRENGTH IS IMPROVING EVERY DAY"

HUANG: COREWEAVE'S COST OF CAPITAL IS "ACTUALLY DECREASING"

HUANG SAYS NVIDIA DOESN'T NEED TO BACKSTOP COREWEAVE

As a reminder, Nvidia helped rescue CoreWeave's downsized IPO and holds a ~$2 billion stake.

Then around 1115ET, Nasdaq broke...

Nasdaq is experiencing a network disruption affecting multiple multicast groups originating from Carteret, according to a market system status message.

Nasdaq warned that customers may experience intermittent data gaps on all US equities markets (Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas, and Nasdaq PSX) across all feeds (hardware and software)

And the market rolled over...

...maybe Nasdaq should have used a CoreWeave data-center?