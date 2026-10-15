Nearly Half Of Muslims & Jews Consider Leaving France If Le Pen Wins; New Poll Finds

Authored by - Remix News Staff - via Remix News,

Nearly half of Muslim and Jewish respondents in a major French poll say they would consider leaving the country if Marine Le Pen wins the 2027 presidential election, according to an exclusive Ifop survey for the magazine Marianne.

The poll found that 46 percent of respondents identifying as Muslim would contemplate "leaving France to settle in another country" under a Le Pen presidency. Of those, 20 percent said they would "certainly" take that step. By comparison, 21 percent of the overall population expressed a similar willingness to leave.

The figure is part of a broader set of findings on identity, secularism, and anticipated reactions to a National Rally (RN) victory. Eighty-one percent of Muslim respondents believed a Le Pen win would lead to a rise in discrimination against their community. Twenty-seven percent said they would consider concealing their religious identity in daily life, including 18 percent who would stop wearing the veil in public.

Similar sentiments appeared in other groups polled.

Forty percent of the youngest cohort of French voters, 43 percent of France Unbowed (LFI) voters, and 44 percent of Jewish respondents said they would consider leaving. The survey also recorded elevated support for civil disobedience in some cohorts. For instance, substantial shares indicated they would refuse to respect laws they viewed as unjust.

Notably, while Le Pen has been antagonistic towards Islam in France, she has often cast herself as a protector of Jewish life in the country.

In 2024, she said, "The best shield for French people of the Jewish faith is the National Rally. It is the only movement that has the will, the conviction and the means to fight Islamist fundamentalism, which is the major danger facing them."

Yet, nearly as many Jews said they would leave the country as Muslims.

Le meilleur bouclier pour les Français de confession juive, c'est le Rassemblement National.



C'est le seul mouvement qui a la volonté, la conviction et les moyens de lutter contre le fondamentalisme islamiste qui est le danger majeur qui pèse sur eux. https://t.co/pggWHgzITu — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) May 6, 2024

François Kraus, director of the Politics and Current Affairs division at Ifop, described the results: "The arrival in power of the candidate favored by the polls risks creating significant obstacles and generates high levels of fear and a sense of insecurity."

The National Rally has long advocated tighter controls on immigration, greater priority for French nationals in housing and employment, and restrictions on Islamic veiling in public spaces. Le Pen has indicated she would not impose an immediate ban on the veil upon taking office but would put broader restrictions to a national referendum.

Previous Ifop work has documented rising religiosity and support for more rigorous interpretations of Islam among younger French Muslims, including significant shares prioritizing Islamic norms over French civil law on issues such as inheritance or ritual slaughter in certain scenarios. Remix News reported on this poll last year.

Figures on the right treated these results as evidence of failed integration and the dangers of demographic change.

Currently, Le Pen has frequently led first-round voting intention polls, making her the favorite to win the presidential election.

It is important to note that many groups claim they will leave a country if their preferred candidate does not win an election, but actually leaving is an entirely different story. The 46 percent figure for Muslims and 44 percent for Jews is only an expressed willingness or contemplation in a hypothetical scenario, not concrete plans to leave France.

The reality is that family ties, employment, and economic realities mean that leaving is far harder in practice.