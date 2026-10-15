NGO Says "Climate Change" To Blame For Increase In Child Marriages

The climate change industry (and yes, it is an industry) generates approximately $18 billion globally for NGOs, and a big part of that cash flow is the relatively new agenda of "Climate Justice". This is the melding of the global warming fraud and the social justice fraud into one very big and very lucrative mega-fraud.

Climate Justice is simply another strategy for attacking western economies and free market enterprise, using the accusation that the west is "creating environmental crisis" which developing nations then suffer for. In other words, it is repeating the false claim that the wealth of the west is built on the suffering of the third world. If it weren't for the US, Europe and other developed nations, the third world would be rich and prosperous and peaceful and a multicultural Utopia would flourish.

The end game of this narrative, of course, would be the eventual dismantling of western economies in the name redistributing the wealth, stopping global warming and "saving the world." It's all a fantasy, but we'll get to that in a moment...

One NGO with extensive ties to the climate agenda is called Plan International, an organization focused on children's rights, specifically the equality of girls and gender-based violence. Sure sounds like a righteous cause, but the veneer is deceiving.

According to a recent story by French news outlet Le Parisien, Plan International has released their shocking annual State of the World’s Girls 2026 report, and they assert that climate change is contributing to a sharp increase in child marriages in third world countries.

The report combines analysis of health and climate data across more than 50 countries over three decades with a survey of 5,000 girls and young women aged 15–24 in Bangladesh, Kenya, Peru, Senegal, and Zimbabwe, plus interviews and focus groups. At least 36% of respondents observed more child marriages or early unions in their communities after climate-related shocks; about 11% said they had personally experienced one.

Girls as young as 10 years old can be married off in these culture, even when national laws forbid the practice. Poverty supposedly compels these marriages, because families need to reduce the number of mouths to feed. Also, the younger the bride, the more in "Bride Price" (payment) the family might receive in some cultures.

The survey attempts to link "climate change to destructive weather events, the weather events to a rise in poverty, and poverty to rising child marriages. It's quite a stretch, but it gets worse. The NGO also attempts to link climate change to sexual assault and increased violence against women.

And of course, the "Climate Justice" position implies that the women in these countries are facing such violence and exploitation because of the actions of first world economies.

In their COP policy briefs (COP26, COP27, COP28 and others), Plan International states that “early industrialization, colonization, and wealth inequality means that developed countries contribute to global emissions significantly more than others. They call on countries with “the greatest historical and current responsibility” to raise emissions-reduction ambition and increase climate finance (more money for the NGOs).

Plan International presents itself as a humanitarian org focused on protecting girls and women, but they have deep ties to the climate change industry through the UN and other NGOs. For example, they receive funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, one of the original globalist institutions behind the creation of the climate change narrative in the 1970s.

As we have shown many times int eh past, there is zero concrete evidence supporting global warming theory. In fact, the data shows no relationship between human industry and changes in temperatures and weather. For starters, groups like Plan International use climate data from the past few decades. The vast majority of climate science uses temp records from the 1880s onward. None of them acknowledge climate data from longer timelines.

The Earth's weather history is vast, and temperatures have been much hotter than they are today. Modern temps are some of the coolest in the past 400 million years. There was no human related carbon emissions back then; the temps fluctuated dramatically anyway.

Furthermore, when matching the carbon content record to the temperature record over this time period, there is no match whatsoever. In other words, carbon emissions have nothing to do with rising or falling temperatures.

By extension, there is no indication that current weather patterns are affected by human industry either. In Bangladesh, for example, flooding is the primary weather related disaster, and there is no evidence of a significant change in the frequency of flooding in the region from 50 to 100 years ago. The weather changes according to the long cycles of the Earth. The economic successes of the west have no bearing at all on the suffering of the third world.

Maybe don't build your village in a desert or a flood plain.

As for the child marriage problem, these cultures have been engaging in this behavior for thousands of years. If anything, the west has contributed to a steep decline in these kinds of barbaric practices. What was the scapegoat for third world nations prior to the fabrication of the climate change crisis?

The lesson here is to beware of NGOs and the causes they claim to champion. They have a tendency to hide their true intentions behind otherwise noble pursuits.