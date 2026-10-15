Robot "Ahmed" Gropes Teen Girl Live On TikTok - World's First Robot Sex Assault?

Via Remix News,

Cologne police are investigating an unprecedented incident in which a humanoid robot was allegedly used to sexually harass a 16-year-old girl on a busy city street, with the act filmed and livestreamed. Videos of the assault appear to show two men with a migration background controlling the robot, which they named "Ahmed," an Arabic name. They also claim the robot is from the multicultural neighborhood of Neukölln in Berlin.

The case, which has drawn international attention as potentially the first documented instance of a robot being used directly in a sexual assault, has to do with red-and-gold Unitree robot that approached different teenage women. In the videos, which Remix News has compiled into one longer clip, the robot grabs their behinds, makes masturbatory motions, and humps the women.

The post has been censored on X.

At least one victim, a 16-year-old girl, has filed a criminal complaint.

According to a police statement, the roughly 1.2-meter-tall robot touched the girl on the buttocks and made thrusting motions against her between 11:45 p.m. and midnight on the night of October 10-11, 2026, near the corner of Palmstrasse and Hohenzollernring.

The girl was with two friends, ages 17 and 18. Officers responding to the scene located a 16-year-old from Wegberg and a 19-year-old companion nearby. The robot was found in the trunk of a Volkswagen where the younger suspect had stowed it; police seized the machine and the pair's mobile phones. Investigators are examining whether the movements were deliberately controlled via remote control or an app and are treating the matter as a suspected case of sexual harassment.

🇩🇪🔴JUST IN: Asylum seekers and men with a migration background are the main group that should be banned from German swimming pools, according to national police union leader @M_Ostermann.



"But in the end, we are always just describing symptoms instead of tackling the root causes. And that is why it is completely clear that those outdoor pools are acting responsibly by simply not letting these groups of people - men, mostly with a migration background, often from the main asylum countries of origin - into the outdoor pools anymore."



That is the advice comes after yet another wave of sexual assaults and violence in German pools from migrants.



He further writes: "Enough is enough. They are men, and almost always from the main countries of origin for asylum seekers. Year after year, the same headlines, the same incidents, and the same excuses."



"Public swimming pools used to be places of carefree enjoyment for children and families. Today, many people avoid them out of fear of violence, harassment, and disrespect."



"Enough with the political whitewashing. Those who do not clearly name problems will never solve them. The rule of law must finally make this clear with all due consequence."



"Anyone who threatens others, harasses women, or commits violence has forfeited their right as a guest and any claim to understanding. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance - swift proceedings, harsh penalties, and, where legally possible, consistent immigration consequences."



"The people living in Germany have a right to safety. They have a right to public spaces being what they once were again: places for families and children - not for intimidation, violence, and disrespect."



Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 29, 2026

The 16-year-old and his companion are accused of filming the encounter, streaming it live on social media, and providing commentary.

Many of the victims appear to be German women. Some of them laugh or appear to be amused, but others appear uncomfortable or scream.

Media reports speculate the model is the Unitree R1-series model, priced around €5,000, which can walk, respond to voice commands, and be remotely operated or programmed with custom movement sequences. Experts have noted that the specific thrusting motions are not standard factory behaviors.

As Remix News has reported, many public areas have become insecure, featuring robberies, rapes, assaults, and other threats. However, for women, the threat level has gone up substantially, including from random street harassment due to mass immigration.

🇩🇪"I hate Berlin. Berlin is sh*t."



A thief stole this young German woman's phone and then told her, "in a mixture of English and German, that he would only give it to me if I had sex with him."



This woman was assaulted in Berlin's famed Görlitzer Park, where migrants gang raped a woman in 2023. — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 6, 2026

🇩🇪"You have 2 options. Either you give me your number right now... or we stay here until 5 a.m. and I'll follow you all the way home to your house."



A young German woman is relentlessly harassed and threatened by a migrant man. https://t.co/8qq3GJ203S — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 25, 2025

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