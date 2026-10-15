Shane Gillis Exposes The Narcissism Of Modern Women With A Single Joke

Good comedy is generally one part sensationalism, one part truth and one part tragedy. Often, the tragedy is in the lack of self awareness of the people being made fun of, and lets just say that modern western women are ripe for such ridicule. No other group in history has enjoyed this level of unfettered privilege and protection. So much protection, in fact, that you're not even allowed to make jokes about their bad behavior.

The term "modern woman" largely refers to liberal women in first world countries, and the feminist idealism surrounding these women is truly bizarre. The political left views them as untouchable pure spirits; the pinnacle of human evolution, the most benevolent and morally superior beings on the planet. Everything they say is rooted in feelings, therefore everything they say is right. Logic and reason are considered masculine evils that poison the waters and get in the way of the otherwise perfect feminine perspective.

Of course, this is complete nonsense. Liberal women are some of the most selfish, arrogant, petty, degenerate and violent creatures the human species has ever produced; they just express their violence through mob aggression and sabotage rather than direct action. They prefer to get other people (or the government) to brutalize their enemies on their behalf (cancel culture).

And the one thing that will make you an enemy of modern women faster that anything else is exposing their narcissism and laughing at their expense. This is simply not done in a civilized and progressive society.

Comedian Shane Gillis is very familiar with this problem; he's been the target of feminist cancel culture more than a few times. In 2026 the power of cancel culture is waning and comedy seems to be making a comeback, but that doesn't mean modern women are going to stop clinging to the power they once had. They continue to look for ways to stifle and suppress honest speech, but all they have to fall back on right now is the old standbys of "shame" and their allies in the mainstream media.

Gillis' most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live is a good example (a show he was fired from in 2019 because of old podcast clips in which he used naughty words to make fun of liberal candidates like Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders). Gillis ripped on modern women going to public gyms in "whore" clothing that makes them look almost naked. In the process he may have inadvertently touched on the most taboo subject for feminists, which is their demand that women's promiscuity and addiction to attention be socially normalized.

Men are not allowed to judge anything a woman wears, nor anything she does to feed that addiction.

The world of cellar crowd comedy is typically no-holds-barred and is meant to be offensive in order to cut to the ugly truth of an issue. This is the kind of comedy America needs once again. The fact that Gillis has been invited back on a left-leaning production like SNL is a testament to the public demand for scathing humor. It's undeniable - everyone is tired of Karens trying to ruin our fun.

In response, liberal women (and their beta male counterparts) are raging across social media while their cohorts in the mainstream media publish endless attacks against Shane Gillis. Some have tried to connect his jokes to the "Cornell 7" controversy, which is ironic because evidence shows that the Cornell rape claims are completely fabricated by a woman who was seeking to silence negative criticism for her bad behavior.

Half of these women complain that they wear normal clothing when they go to the gym. Which means, the joke wasn't about them, but they're so oversensitive that they're angry about it anyway.

Other women simply made Gillis' point for him. Put any of these chicks in a public place 20+ years ago and yes, people would assume they are prostitutes. At the very least, they should not be mad when men stare because that's the real reason why they wear this clothing, they just don't want to admit it.

The exercise in vanity that the gym has become for women is renowned, but it's merely an extension of the problem of social media and its ability to twist and destroy the female mind. If men are addicted to porn, then women are addicted to attention, and social media has become their go-to source for that sweet, sweet narcissist nectar.

Half the internet has been making jokes about modern women at the gym for the past few years - Specifically their habit of wearing the most revealing skin-tight clothing and waiting for men to glance in their direction so they can put those men on blast. Meanwhile, these same women are simultaneously humble bragging about how men can't help but stare at them at the gym. It's a bizarre ritual in which feminists act out their victimhood fantasies while also fulfilling their secret and desperate need for the male gaze.

Bottom line, ladies? If you look naked, men are going to stare at you, and there's nothing you can do about it. If you throw a fit and pretend you are pure as the driven snow, then men are going to make fun of you, and there's nothing you can do about it. You can't have your cake and eat it too when you put your cake out there for everyone to see.

As for the issue of comedy being akin to "assault", no one cares about your feelings. No one cares if a joke offends you. Those days are long gone. You heavily abused your cancel culture powers when you had them and now society is turning on you. Get ready, because the ridicule is going to get a lot worse, and you deserve it.