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Tesla’s Flying Car Is Real!

Tesla's Flying Car Is Real!

Summary:

  • Tesla Roadster Production Set for 2028 (yet another delay) 
  • Tesla Roadster Flies 
  • Imminent test of the Tesla Roadster with thrusters
  • Elon has taken the stage
  • Tesla Roadster reveal

Tesla's Roadster demonstration showcased thruster-assisted barrel rolls over vehicles and 0-60 mph in under one second.

But Musk also revealed another delay, with production now slated for 2028.

Roadster Achieves 0-60MPH Sub 1 Second 

New View Of Roadster

Tesla Roadster Clears Multiple Vehicles 

Flying Cars Are Real

Tesla Roadster Revealed

Elon Has Entered The Stage

First Scenes From Test Area

Tonight's Tesla Roadster Reveal

Elon Musk is calling tonight's Tesla Roadster reveal the "greatest product demo of all time" and expects the "whole world will watch this."

Tesla first unveiled its long-delayed Roadster as a prototype in 2017 with a $200,000 price tag and expected to enter production by 2020. Polymarket now assigns a 33% probability that it will be released by the end of 2027.

Tonight's planned demonstration at SpaceX's testing facility in McGregor, Texas, is expected to begin at 8:55 p.m. ET and will feature a remotely operated prototype equipped with custom-built rocket thrusters.

A separate Polymarket contract, "Will the Tesla Roadster fly for 1s+?", prices in a 68% chance of that happening tonight.

Musk told top podcaster Joe Rogan during an October 2025 interview that the upcoming demonstration would be "unforgettable," adding, "Whether it's good or bad."

The Information reported in mid-August that the Roadster would have limited "flying" capabilities, using SpaceX cold-gas thrusters to hover.

"New Roadster is beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth," Musk wrote on X earlier this morning.

In other news, Barclays senior autos analyst Dan Levy published a note this morning on the prospects of an upcoming Tesla-SpaceX merger, in which he said:

The possibility of a Tesla/SpaceX merger has increasingly become the consensus expectation, as widely highlighted by media reports. Even Elon Musk has publicly alluded to a combination: On the most recent Tesla earnings call, Elon Musk pointed to "more and more overlap" between Tesla and SpaceX, and in an interview at the All-In Summit last month, he noted, "With all this collaboration, on so many levels, who can imagine what action one might take when there's so much close collaboration in so many areas."

Levy expects a merger announcement ahead of Tesla's annual general shareholder meeting in December 2026.

Tyler Durden Thu, 10/15/2026 - 23:35




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