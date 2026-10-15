Tesla's Flying Car Is Real!

Summary:

Tesla Roadster Production Set for 2028 (yet another delay)

Tesla Roadster Flies

Imminent test of the Tesla Roadster with thrusters

Elon has taken the stage

Tesla Roadster reveal

Tesla's Roadster demonstration showcased thruster-assisted barrel rolls over vehicles and 0-60 mph in under one second.

OMG the Tesla Roadster just flew in the air! https://t.co/vdIabzyyPx — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 16, 2026

But Musk also revealed another delay, with production now slated for 2028.

Configurations – Performance: road ready, seats 2 Active aerodynamics & multi-mode suction system for next-level performance on & off the track – Thrust: race ready, seats 2 Multi-mode suction system paired w/ rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters that enable 0–60 in <1 second –… https://t.co/A3OQ3JqP0B — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

Roadster Achieves 0-60MPH Sub 1 Second

New View Of Roadster

Tesla Roadster Clears Multiple Vehicles

Flying Cars Are Real

Tesla Roadster Revealed

Elon Has Entered The Stage

First Scenes From Test Area

This is wild https://t.co/gfJtfVJk4E — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 15, 2026

Tonight's Tesla Roadster Reveal

Elon Musk is calling tonight's Tesla Roadster reveal the "greatest product demo of all time" and expects the "whole world will watch this."

The new Tesla Roadster is a candidate for greatest product demo of all time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2026

Tesla first unveiled its long-delayed Roadster as a prototype in 2017 with a $200,000 price tag and expected to enter production by 2020. Polymarket now assigns a 33% probability that it will be released by the end of 2027.

Tonight's planned demonstration at SpaceX's testing facility in McGregor, Texas, is expected to begin at 8:55 p.m. ET and will feature a remotely operated prototype equipped with custom-built rocket thrusters.

Elon and Tesla are incredible at Easter eggs. “Timing is everything”, which is another nod to the movie Back to the Future. 1955 was the year Marty traveled back in time to. The Tesla Roadster event starts at 7:55 CST, which is 19:55 in 24-hour time. Incredible. 🚀 https://t.co/dECa0gdBK6 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 14, 2026

A separate Polymarket contract, "Will the Tesla Roadster fly for 1s+?", prices in a 68% chance of that happening tonight.

Musk told top podcaster Joe Rogan during an October 2025 interview that the upcoming demonstration would be "unforgettable," adding, "Whether it's good or bad."

Today's the day 🔥 The Roadster unveil is tonight, and the FAA just locked down the sky over SpaceX's McGregor site from this morning through Oct 31, ground to 5,000 ft within 1.5 nautical miles, with SpaceX as the point of contact. A 16-day closure tells you tonight's show is… https://t.co/rBHzgdHUE6 — Yoda (@teslayoda) October 15, 2026

The Information reported in mid-August that the Roadster would have limited "flying" capabilities, using SpaceX cold-gas thrusters to hover.

"New Roadster is beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth," Musk wrote on X earlier this morning.

New Roadster is beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2026

In other news, Barclays senior autos analyst Dan Levy published a note this morning on the prospects of an upcoming Tesla-SpaceX merger, in which he said:

The possibility of a Tesla/SpaceX merger has increasingly become the consensus expectation, as widely highlighted by media reports. Even Elon Musk has publicly alluded to a combination: On the most recent Tesla earnings call, Elon Musk pointed to "more and more overlap" between Tesla and SpaceX, and in an interview at the All-In Summit last month, he noted, "With all this collaboration, on so many levels, who can imagine what action one might take when there's so much close collaboration in so many areas."

Levy expects a merger announcement ahead of Tesla's annual general shareholder meeting in December 2026.