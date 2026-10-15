Why Diesel Prices Are So Much Higher Than Gasoline

Authored by Robert Rapier via OilPrice.com,

Diesel has generally cost more than gasoline since 2004 due to higher production costs, taxes, and global demand.

Global refinery disruptions, export restrictions, and low inventories have widened the diesel price premium in 2026.

Strong US crude production and refinery output cannot fully offset global diesel supply shortages.

There was a time when diesel fuel was usually cheaper than gasoline in the United States. That relationship began to change about 20 years ago, and since then diesel has generally traded at a premium. Today, that premium is not just persistent but unusually large, which raises an obvious question: how did we get from gasoline typically costing more than diesel to diesel costing substantially more than gasoline?

The answer has two parts.

The first is structural and goes back to the mid-2000s, when changes in fuel specifications, taxes, refining economics, and global demand fundamentally altered the relationship between gasoline and diesel prices.

The second is more immediate. In 2026, refinery disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, low inventories, and reduced exports from major suppliers have pushed the global diesel market into an unusually tight position. Understanding the difference between those long-term and short-term forces explains both why diesel usually costs more and why the gap is so large right now.

Diesel Was Once The Cheaper Fuel

Before the mid-2000s, diesel was often cheaper than regular gasoline in the United States. There were exceptions, particularly during cold winters when heating-oil demand strengthened, but the longer-term pattern generally favored diesel. That began to change around 2004, and according to the Energy Information Administration, on-highway diesel prices have been higher than regular gasoline prices almost continuously since September of that year.

That shift is clearly visible in the historical data I examined in my 2023 article on the subject. In the decade before 2005, gasoline generally traded at a small premium to diesel. After that, the relationship reversed, and diesel became the more expensive fuel in most years. The timing is important because it coincided with a major change in the way U.S. refiners had to produce highway diesel.

Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel Changed The Economics

Beginning in the mid-2000s, U.S. refiners had to dramatically reduce the sulfur content of highway diesel. That was an important environmental improvement because sulfur emissions contribute to air pollution and acid rain, but it also made diesel more expensive to produce. Refineries invested billions of dollars in new hydrotreating and sulfur-removal equipment, and those investments increased capital and operating costs and made compliant diesel more expensive to produce and distribute.

My earlier article focused heavily on this transition because the timing lines up closely with the point at which diesel's historical discount disappeared. EIA now describes the persistent diesel premium as the result of several factors working together, including strong global demand for diesel and other distillates, the higher cost of producing low-sulfur diesel, and federal taxes that are six cents per gallon higher on diesel than on gasoline.

None of those factors explains every short-term price movement, but together they created a structural premium that had not existed to the same degree before 2004. Once diesel became more expensive to produce and more tightly linked to global distillate markets, the old relationship with gasoline never really returned.

Diesel Became A Global Commodity

Another important change has been the globalization of the diesel market. Gasoline is also traded internationally, but diesel and other middle distillates occupy an especially important role in the global economy because they power trucking, agriculture, construction, mining, shipping, industrial equipment, and heating systems. Strong demand in Europe, China, India, and the United States has kept pressure on global distillate balances for years.

That means U.S. diesel prices are increasingly influenced by events far beyond U.S. borders. Even when domestic production is strong, refiners can export diesel into higher-priced international markets, tying domestic prices more closely to global supply and demand. This is one reason it is misleading to look only at U.S. crude oil production and assume that abundant domestic oil should automatically translate into cheap diesel.

The United States can produce plenty of crude while still facing tight supplies of refined products. Crude oil has to be processed in the right refineries, into the right products, and then moved through the right transportation system. Those constraints matter just as much as the amount of oil coming out of the ground.

2022 Showed How Quickly The Premium Can Explode

The most dramatic recent example came in 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy markets. Diesel was hit particularly hard. Russia was a major supplier of crude oil, refined products, and feedstocks to Europe and other markets, so sanctions and trade restrictions forced a rapid reshuffling of global flows. Gasoline prices rose sharply as well, but diesel supplies tightened even more, pushing the diesel premium to record levels.

In my earlier article, I noted that the gasoline-diesel spread reached a record in 2022. At the time, the disruption from Russia explained why a structural premium suddenly became an extreme one. The market eventually adjusted as trade routes shifted, refinery operations stabilized, and inventories recovered, but that normalization did not last.

Why The Gap Is So Large Again In 2026

The current situation resembles 2022 in one important respect: global diesel supply has again been disrupted more severely than gasoline supply. EIA recently reported that global distillate supplies are tight because of reduced refining activity in Russia, China, and the Middle East. At the same time, U.S. refiners have been running near maximum utilization, with domestic distillate production averaging about 5.1 million barrels per day through August, the highest level since 2019.

That point is worth emphasizing because it shows that the current problem is not simply a collapse in U.S. refinery output. American refiners are producing large volumes of diesel, but global demand for those barrels has increased at the same time that supplies elsewhere have fallen. As exports increased, U.S. inventories declined, and by mid-September distillate inventories were about 13% below the five-year seasonal average even though summer is normally a period when inventories build ahead of winter.

Since then, the global situation has become even tighter. Russia has restricted diesel exports as refinery infrastructure has been damaged, China has curtailed fuel exports to protect domestic supplies, and Middle Eastern refining and shipping have been disrupted by the conflict involving Iran. Tanker costs and insurance rates have also risen, making it more expensive to move refined products around the world.

The result is a global scramble for middle distillates. Both gasoline and diesel are affected by higher crude prices, but diesel is being squeezed more severely because the product itself is in shorter supply relative to demand. That is why the diesel-gasoline spread has widened so dramatically.

The Price Gap Is Now Extraordinary

As of October 5, the national average price of on-highway diesel was $6.199 per gallon, compared with $4.354 for regular gasoline - a spread of about $1.85 per gallon. Diesel reached a nominal record of $6.29 per gallon in September, according to EIA, and remained above $6 nationally in early October.

That gap is not primarily the result of a sudden increase in diesel taxes or some new change in fuel specifications. Those structural factors help explain why diesel usually costs more than gasoline, but they do not explain why the premium is so large today. The current premium reflects a very tight global distillate market layered on top of the long-term changes that already made diesel the more expensive fuel.

That distinction is important because it separates the underlying reason diesel normally carries a premium from the temporary forces that can cause that premium to explode.

Refining Margins Are A Consequence, Not A Cause

Refining margins have risen sharply, and major refiners are benefiting from the tight market. But those high margins are a consequence of constrained diesel supply relative to demand rather than the original cause of the shortage.

When refinery capacity is disrupted, exports are curtailed, and inventories fall, the value of the remaining barrels rises. Refiners that can continue producing diesel benefit from that scarcity, but the scarcity comes first. This distinction is important because high margins are sometimes cited as evidence that refiners decided to raise prices, when in reality the margin expansion is largely the market's response to a shortage of refined product.

Diesel Is A Different Market Than Gasoline

The broader lesson is that gasoline and diesel may come from the same barrel of crude oil, but they are not interchangeable products. They serve different markets, have different seasonal demand patterns, require different processing, and face different global supply pressures. A refinery cannot simply turn every barrel of crude into whichever product happens to be most expensive that day because refinery configuration, crude quality, product specifications, and physical operating limits all constrain what can be produced.

That is why abundant crude oil does not guarantee cheap diesel. The United States can produce record amounts of oil, run refineries near capacity, and still face expensive diesel if global product markets remain tight.

Twenty years ago, gasoline was often the more expensive fuel. Then diesel moved to a structural premium, and today that premium has widened dramatically because the global market for diesel and other middle distillates is again under severe strain. Until those supply constraints ease, diesel is likely to remain much more expensive than gasoline.