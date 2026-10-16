Chinese Researchers Unveil Plans For Tank That Can Remain Submerged For Two Hours

China is working on a military vehicle concept that could allow a tank to remain underwater for up to two hours, potentially giving its armed forces a new way to approach enemy coastlines during amphibious operations, according to the South China Morning Post.

The proposed system would allow an armored vehicle to travel at depths of up to 164 feet before emerging from the water and continuing its mission on land. The idea is to give military forces greater flexibility during coastal assaults while reducing their reliance on traditional landing equipment.

SCMP writes that the project, developed by researchers at the Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group and Beijing Institute of Technology, is part of a larger effort to create military vehicles capable of rapidly adapting to different battlefield conditions.

Rather than designing separate vehicles for every environment, researchers are experimenting with interchangeable modules that could allow a single platform to perform multiple roles. The proposed vehicles would also incorporate drones to help clear obstacles and potentially accelerate amphibious landings.

On land, the hybrid-powered platform is envisioned as having a range of roughly 373 miles and reaching speeds of more than 43 mph. Researchers are also targeting a nine-second response time between identifying a threat and launching an attack.

Initial testing has demonstrated promising results for the vehicle's modular components, but the underwater capabilities have not yet been proven. The researchers have not disclosed how fast the vehicle could travel underwater or how far it could move while submerged.

The concept is part of China's longer-term military technology planning for the period between 2030 and 2050, as researchers explore how armored vehicles might operate across multiple combat environments.