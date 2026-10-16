Everything Is Russia's Fault (Even Global Warming!)

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

In the old days (which, in the age of social media, were only ten years or so ago), every problem in the world was blamed on "global warming."

Hot summers? Global warming. Cold winters? That was global warming, too. Christian churches mysteriously burning to the ground? Ooh...obviously global warming. Endless hordes of foreigners breaking into the country? Global warming disproportionately affects third-world s-holes and causes military-aged men to run North, dontcha know. The spread of COVID? Oh, that definitely didn't come from a Chinese bio-lab receiving money from the esteemed pharmaceutical salesman Dr. Fauci; that virus was totally the fault of global warming!

According to the "experts," global warming caused every policy failure, government screwup, international brouhaha, and economic downturn of the last few decades (at least when card-carrying globalists, "progressives," new-world-order types, or other assorted leftists were in power). "Science" said so. And if you didn't believe the "experts," well, then, you were just an ignorant science-denier!

Since 2016, a new scapegoat - I mean, fact-based and expertly diagnosed cause - for all the world's problems has been hogging global warming's spotlight: Russia, Russia, Russia.

Read something that you don't like? That's gotta be Russian disinformation. The "wrong" candidate wins an election? Never would have happened without Russian social media bots! Energy prices are too low? That's because of cheap Russian oil and gas. Energy prices are too high? That's because Russia - and definitely not Ukraine! - blew up its own Nord Stream pipelines delivering inexpensive energy to Europe. Military-aged Muslims are raping and stabbing Europeans across the continent? Ooh, trick question - that's a global-warming-Russia tag-team! Everybody with a PhD in political science knows that Europe's inability to secure its own borders is totally Vladimir Putin's fault!

Didn't the Norwegian Nobel Committee award the Peace Prize to climate doomsayer Al Gore (who predicted that we'd all be under water by now) and the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for figuring out that all of the problems in the world can be traced to hydrocarbons and free markets? Surely the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, and literature will eventually go to well-credentialed "experts" who determine that Russia is actually to blame for everything.

This Nobel Prize-worthy epiphany has been rattling in my head because I noticed that the United Kingdom's recently installed prime minister, Andy Burnham, is considering whether to reverse Brexit and rejoin the European Union since - you guessed it! - Russia somehow manipulated the 2016 referendum in favor of decoupling! Burnham - who won a small special election to gain his seat in Parliament only last summer and lacks anything remotely approaching a general mandate from the whole kingdom - says Russia's Brexit "interference" was "clear." His pronouncement seems to contradict multiple parliamentary investigations - including those from the anti-Brexit Electoral Commission - which have all concluded that there was "no evidence of successful interference in the EU Referendum."

Other prominent members of Burnham's Labour Party are giddy about the prospect of rejoining the E.U., but all insist that no new referendum should be held for voters to decide the matter. In other words, after nearly eighteen million Brits voted to leave the Brussels Empire ten years ago in the largest referendum in British history, an Establishment-installed prime minister who won a few thousand votes in an overwhelmingly pro-Labour Party constituency last summer wants to cancel the Brexit vote - despite repeated promises from both Burnham and his fellow Labour leaders that they would never do so.

How does the leftist-globalist prime minister of a kingdom that constantly lectures the world about "defending democracy" defend canceling another democratic vote in Europe? Burnham just blames Russia, as has become the custom of all globalist governments across Europe when Establishment politicians suffer defeat. Defending democracy by undermining the legitimacy of elections is the European way!

Burnham continues the charade by claiming that the Russians are responsible not only for Brexit but also for the rise of pro-national-sovereignty politicians such as France's Marine Le Pen and Germany's Alice Weidel: "These things are important now to put clearly on the record and, I believe, help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia."

Yes, all dissent is Russian disinformation! All politicians who want secure borders are Russian agents! All electoral defeats for the globalists are due to Russian interference! Forget next year's contest for the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr. Andy Burnham has that prestigious globalist award all sewn up!

Uff da. The Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense is so tiring. In the United States, we have been dealing with this same globalist-instigated circle jerk since President Trump embarrassed Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in the 2016 election.

Hillary had gotten caught with Top Secret emails on an unsecured server stored in a home bathroom. Additionally, Clinton and Obama were using the FBI and NSA to spy on all of the Republican presidential candidates. In an effort to hide the fact that Russia, China, and other foreign adversaries had easily acquired the highly classified contents of her home-brew server, Hillary attempted to muddy the waters by calling Donald Trump "Putin's puppet" throughout the campaign. When President Trump nevertheless defeated Clinton, both she and Obama needed to fabricate a plausible criminal predicate justifying the FBI's spying operations on Trump (hello, Clinton-funded Steele Dossier!).

That's the rough genesis of the Russia Collusion Hoax, a political scandal of epic proportions that the propaganda press have largely covered up. Had Clinton and Obama successfully tarred Trump as a Russian agent, he would have been removed from office and would most likely be in prison today (a prime objective that Clinton and Obama's accomplices repeatedly tried to carry out after Trump's first term). Clinton and Obama attempted to overthrow President Trump in an Intelligence Community-organized (here's looking at you, John Brennan!) and media-enabled (CNN is fake news!) coup d'état. If there were anything other than two-tiered justice in the United States today, Barack and Hillary would be serving life in prison at the very least.

Because nobody was ever punished for the Russia Collusion Hoax, the perpetrators continue to tell the lie that every non-globalist point of view is "Russian disinformation."

Just the other day, Senator Adam Schiff argued that Democrats must regulate all online information (a goal that his fellow globalists in Europe, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. share). This is the same congenital liar whom the House of Representatives censured three years ago for recklessly dividing the country with the Russia Collusion Hoax. For a decade, Schiff has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "stole" the 2016 election for President Trump. He pushed outright "disinformation" on the American people, while shamelessly demanding that social media companies censor Trump's defenders for the "crime" of spreading "Russian disinformation" (something most Big Tech companies were only too happy to do).

Schiff, Clinton, Obama, and all their free-speech-hating friends in the Democrat Party have spent the last ten years trying to gut the First Amendment in the name of "fighting Russian disinformation."

Nevertheless, blaming Russia for everything still hasn't gone out of style. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Schiff successfully impeached President Trump in 2019 for speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Biden Crime Family's quid-pro-quo corruption in Ukraine. Globalist judges in Romania canceled the country's 2024 presidential election by blaming "Russian interference" when the "wrong" candidate won. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his fellow German globalists have repeatedly accused the pro-sovereign-borders party "Alternative for Deutschland" of working for Russia. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez even blamed "Russian disinformation" for the violent migrant invasion of Ceuta under his watch.

Who needs "global warming" when everything is somehow Russia's fault?

Hat tip to "asherpat."

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