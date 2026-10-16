Legendary Swiss Bank “Thinks The Unthinkable”; Report

Swiss banking giant UBS is considering abandoning its home country and relocating to the United States as a bitter battle over government regulations threatens to upend one of the world's most powerful financial institutions.

The Zurich-based banking powerhouse and its advisers have drawn up contingency plans to move its headquarters abroad if Swiss lawmakers impose sweeping new capital requirements, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The bank has also received approaches from potential American deal partners, although no negotiations are underway and no formal steps toward a transaction have been taken.

Such a move would mark a stunning rupture between Switzerland and a financial institution synonymous with the country's centuries-old reputation as a global banking haven.

Among the options reportedly under consideration are acquiring a U.S. financial institution and redomiciling, merging with a European rival or selling UBS to an American banking giant.

The escalating confrontation traces back to the spectacular 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which forced UBS to absorb its longtime rival in a government-backed emergency rescue.

Last month, Switzerland's upper house of parliament backed a proposal requiring UBS to support its foreign subsidiaries with 90% common equity tier 1 capital.

UBS estimates the measure would force it to hold roughly $16 billion in additional capital, phased in over seven years.

The proposal still requires approval from parliament's lower house, where it could be watered down, and a final decision is not expected before next year.

An earlier government proposal was even more aggressive, with UBS estimating it would have required approximately $24 billion in additional capital.

UBS has fiercely resisted the measures, warning that the requirements would leave it at a severe competitive disadvantage against American and European rivals.

The regulatory battle has also sparked a backlash from major shareholders.

Investment firm Artisan Partners, which manages more than 60 million UBS shares, urged the bank's board in an October 1 letter to abandon Switzerland, blasting the proposed regulations as "punitive" and arguing there was no compelling reason to remain a Swiss company.

Activist investor Cevian Capital has similarly warned that the reforms would make it "not viable" to operate a global bank from Switzerland.

The threat of a dramatic departure has been building for months.

UBS was first reported to be exploring a potential relocation in early 2025, while Chairman Colm Kelleher later held private discussions with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about what moving the bank's legal home to America might entail.

Losing UBS could deal a devastating blow to Switzerland's status as one of the world's premier financial centers.

The bank holds roughly $1.7 trillion in assets, equivalent to approximately 150% of Switzerland's entire economic output.

However, Swiss officials are no showing any signs of backing down.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter dismissed the relocation threat, warning that abandoning the country would be "far more expensive and legally complex" than complying with the proposed regulations.

"It would also cease to be a Swiss bank," she said in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende, arguing that UBS's business model depends on Switzerland's legal system and political stability.

"UBS certainly doesn't have to leave Switzerland. Many analysts and specialists agree that the requirements are reasonable and easily manageable for UBS," she added. "The capital inflows experienced by private banks during the conflicts in the Middle East clearly demonstrate the confidence in Switzerland as a business location."

Swiss National Bank President Martin Schlegel echoed those concerns.

"Ultimately, the choice of headquarters is a decision for UBS," Schlegel told public broadcaster SRF. "Of course, it's a large bank and brings benefits to Switzerland. But Switzerland, of course, also brings benefits to UBS."

No final decision has been made, and UBS could ultimately choose to remain in Switzerland.