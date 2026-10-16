O Canada, my former native land…?

On Monday, the King’s subjects in the Province of Alberta will be voting in a non-binding election over whether Alberta should pursue leaving the Confederation or Dominion of Canada.

A lot of people in Canada, and in Alberta itself, are in a panic. Including the Canadian Premier.

The picture is revealing. Mark Carney, a British-born and -raised British (not Canadian) subject of King Charles III, is seen with his allies in trying to keep Alberta from seceding to either become an independent republic or be annexed to the United States of America (as the 51st State).

Carney, the banker whom we understand swam across the Atlantic to get very rapidly elected to the House of Commons in Ottawa, and then make it to Prime Minister, is in perfect company with these two Sikhs. And the other immigrants seen in the background.

And the reason that many of the people of Alberta are worried enough to seriously consider secession.

Carney is the perfect example of an immigrant to Canada who is unable to leave his foreign culture behind him and wants to turn his present home into a copy of what he grew up with.

But wait! You say. He’s from Great Britain! Not India or Pakistan or Nigeria. Today, and since WW2 especially (and we can trace the evidence back to the early 1900s), Britain, like Spain before it, has turned its back on liberty, on free markets, and increasingly on sanity. Oh, there have been some bright spots: Brexit, for example. But today, the King’s government (apparently as strongly supported by him, even more than his mother) is intent on creating a Woke totalitarian state, and destroying the liberty that Englishmen once helped give to the world. (Even while their governments were playing imperial games and stealing freedom, liberty, and anything else they could from everybody that they could.)

In his efforts to prevent Alberta from rejecting the ever more heavy-handed governance of Ottawa, Mark Carney has many, many allies. Not just other immigrants. The “First Nations” (Canadian Indian Tribes) are firmly in his camp. As are the so-called Separatists of the Province of Quebec, and their fellow French-speaking Canadians scattered in little enclaves across the other provinces.

Why? In many ways, Alberta has been the economic engine supporting the rest of Canada, and the Canadian FedGov, for decades. For example, it was wealth taxed from Albertan oil and gas that Ottawa used to bribe Quebec not to secede nearly a half-century ago. Add to that the rich agricultural products and tourism industry of the Province, and it is clear that Alberta’s departure would leave an enormous hole in both the Canadian economy and the budget of the Canadian FedGov. It is the “dumb hicks” of Alberta that have in turn kept their cousins in Saskatchewan and Manitoba in the confederation.

And of course, despite the existence of the Northwest Territories (and Yukon Territory), Alberta leaving would isolate British Columbia from the rest of the rump Canada. Similar to what happened with India and East and West Pakistan. And we know how that turned out.

In fact, the departure of Alberta might quickly lead to a general Soviet-style dissolution of the entire Dominion. Alberta itself certainly is going to strongly consider asking for admission as an American State. The other Prairie Provinces will not be far behind. And in 1949, Newfoundland came close to voting for joining the Union and not the Confederation. And without all the nice money from Alberta to keep Montreal and all of Quebec happy? Quebec could join Haiti as a French-speaking country in the Western Hemisphere (or even join Guyane as an overseas department of France!)

Carney, like the Trudeaus before him, has demonstrated he has no love for liberty and a lust for power. Despite the clear constitutional statement that every province has the power to secede (a statement not made in the US Constitution), Carney could try and imitate Honest Abe and use force.

And in a worst case scenario, have a President Newsom or Harris send US troops to keep Alberta under Ottawa’s thumb.

Ughh.