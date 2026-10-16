Porsche Gets Roasted As Flying Tesla Makes Its New Supercar Look Stone-Age

Porsche previewed its new supercar line positioned above the 911 on Thursday evening, just hours before Elon Musk's flying Tesla Roadster stole the show. The Roadster's flying demonstration and sub-one-second 0-60 mph acceleration certainly suggest the birth of a new supercar brand that makes today's European hypercars look primitive.
Called the "Mission S," Porsche wrote on X, "Authentic. Consistent. Timeless. A glimpse into the future - shaped by our heritage. Mid-engine architecture. A focus on the driver and the driving experience. Call it a love letter."
Mission S. Authentic. Consistent. Timeless. A glimpse into the future - shaped by our heritage. Mid-engine architecture. A focus on the driver and the driving experience. Call it a love letter. https://t.co/R2BKMUzcyA— Porsche (@Porsche) October 15, 2026
Porsche was roasted on X by Tesla fans, with many saying:
Not the best day for this post 😂 pic.twitter.com/T26rCJphaU— Eva Fo𝕏 🦊 Claudius Nero's Legion (@EvaFox) October 16, 2026
Does it fly?— ALX (x/acc) 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 16, 2026
Porsche execs after seeing the Tesla debut pic.twitter.com/CCPwsXFSOv— Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) October 16, 2026
Sorry bro did you say something ? pic.twitter.com/7R3Bf7hXLe— Obi_OneCoinObi (@Obi_OneCoinObi) October 16, 2026
October 16, 2026
Nice car…— Biff (@biff_anon_7) October 16, 2026
Someone in your Marketing Department is so fucking fired.
Porsche has to compete with this...
0-60 mph in 0.81 seconds https://t.co/7Pp4oqJVzq— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
And this.
Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
Is Tesla picking a fight with Porsche?
Beating a 911 while towing a 911 https://t.co/nnpUWrleV0— Cybertruck (@cybertruck) October 2, 2025
Imagine what the European supercar brands are thinking on Friday.