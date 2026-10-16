Skip to content

Porsche Gets Roasted As Flying Tesla Makes Its New Supercar Look Stone-Age

Porsche Gets Roasted As Flying Tesla Makes Its New Supercar Look Stone-Age

Porsche previewed its new supercar line positioned above the 911 on Thursday evening, just hours before Elon Musk's flying Tesla Roadster stole the show. The Roadster's flying demonstration and sub-one-second 0-60 mph acceleration certainly suggest the birth of a new supercar brand that makes today's European hypercars look primitive.

Called the "Mission S," Porsche wrote on X, "Authentic. Consistent. Timeless. A glimpse into the future - shaped by our heritage. Mid-engine architecture. A focus on the driver and the driving experience. Call it a love letter." 

Porsche was roasted on X by Tesla fans, with many saying:

Porsche has to compete with this...

And this. 

Is Tesla picking a fight with Porsche?

Imagine what the European supercar brands are thinking on Friday.

Tyler Durden Fri, 10/16/2026 - 11:25




Tags: