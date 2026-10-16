Supreme Court Leaves Self-Described Antifa Member Jailed Before Trial

The Supreme Court this week turned down an emergency request to let Kyle Wagner, a 37-year-old self-described Antifa member from Minneapolis, out of jail before his trial. Wagner is charged in federal court in Michigan with one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting interstate threats.

Kyle Wagner

Both counts stem from his dealings with a man identified in court documents as J.S., a pro-ICE social media figure. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 29 Wagner doxxed J.S. - posting his name, phone number and address, along with what he believed were his parents' details, and wrote, "we can all knock on strangers doors." According to the Solicitor General's filing opposing release, which quotes the Sixth Circuit's account of the record, the posts around it were far broader: he declared that Minneapolis was "kill or be killed," told followers to "hunt" ICE and lamented that protesters had not marched on the Whipple federal building "with guns." The same account says he raised between $10,000 and $15,000 from followers to help him evade detection, and that Instagram deleted his account before he resurfaced under a new handle.

Wagner's lawyers say the record shows a protester, not a plotter - noting that he has no violent criminal history, owned no weapons and advocated nonviolent protest, and Courthouse News reports he offered limits on his movements and internet use. His lawyers argued he is "being detained not on the basis of a history of violence, but rather based on his speech."

A magistrate judge in Minnesota first ordered him held, citing the posts, his lack of stable work or housing and his stated desire to evade law enforcement. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood then revoked that order, though she acknowledged the government had made "a very strong argument" on public safety. She released him to his mother's home in Minnesota with GPS monitoring, a ban on social media posting and limits to two approved devices. On Aug. 12, a divided Sixth Circuit panel reversed her. Judges Hermandorfer and Norris held that no set of conditions would protect J.S. and the public, and Judge Bloomekatz dissented.

It gets better...

Wagner faces additional charges for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers in a separate case. Federal prosecutors claim Wagner and others engaged in coordinated efforts to disrupt federal operations during Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities. A different judge ordered Wagner to be released on those charges, however, leaving him in detention solely based on the cyberstalking case. -Courthouse News

The Sixth Circuit's own opinion, as the government's brief quotes it, gives Wagner some ground. It conceded that he has no violent criminal history, a factor it said weighed "slightly against dangerousness," and it ruled for the government anyway. The majority leaned on the threats, on his alleged willingness, in a Signal chat two days before his arrest, to entertain a request to help "kill" a former senior government official, and on a record of missed state court dates that included an "absconder" listing and an active Iowa warrant. It also held that Judge Hood's remark that public protection depends on "what side of the street you're on" had no bearing on the question. Prosecutors say Wagner shoved and spat at the arresting agents and flashed his middle fingers in his booking photo, saying it was "for the judge." Bloomekatz read the "barrel of a gun" post as describing followers being threatened, and said the Signal exchange weighed only slightly toward dangerousness.

The Supreme Court was not asked to decide whether the posts were threats. Wagner wanted a stay while the justices consider his Sept. 18 petition, which asks whether appeals courts must defer to a district judge's release decision or review it from scratch. The Solicitor General answered that this is no emergency. The government says the dispute becomes moot when trial opens Jan. 12, 2027, after Wagner himself delayed it four times. The postponements ran from April to July, September, November and now January, and the brief says he admits the aim was to keep the issue alive. It also noted the Court turned down the same standard-of-review question in 2022. The reports on Tuesday's order did not address the petition itself.

The prosecution arrived with an announcement. In a Feb. 5 statement the Epoch Times quotes, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi said the man "allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers" and "proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa." The Justice Department announced the arrest in a release. Courthouse News notes that Antifa is a decentralized movement with no official organization, though President Donald Trump designated it a domestic terrorist organization by executive order last year.

As we reported, that September order told agencies to investigate and dismantle the group and anyone acting on its behalf, and what we called the first Antifa terrorism case ended with five guilty pleas over an attack on a Texas detention center. The Michigan charges against Wagner are a different kind of test: they rest on what he wrote and posted online, not on an attack.