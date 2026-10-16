Trump Admin Sues California Over 20,000 Suspected Ineligible Voters Ahead Of Midterms

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against California and two election officials, seeking to prevent approximately 20,000 potentially ineligible voters from having their ballots counted in November's midterm elections until their citizenship status can be verified.

The Justice Department alleges that California is knowingly allowing noncitizens to participate in federal elections, raising concerns about election integrity just weeks before voters head to the polls.

"State-facilitated voter fraud is unacceptable in the United States of America," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

"If found responsible in a court of law, the State of California will have seriously undermined confidence in our electoral system and violated laws that protect our nation's representative system of government," Blanche added.

According to the lawsuit, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators identified potentially ineligible voters using federal immigration records and information from the Social Security Administration and State Department.

The Justice Department previously sent Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan a password-protected drive containing more than 20,000 voter records, demanding citizenship verification within 48 hours.

Logan responded that his office would follow applicable federal and state election laws while maintaining accurate voter registration records.

The administration is now asking a federal court to prevent ballots associated with those voters from being counted until their eligibility is established.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, condemned the lawsuit, accusing President Donald Trump of attempting to suppress voters ahead of the election.

"This is a sad, desperate attempt by Trump to use his politicized Justice Department to try to suppress California voters just three weeks before Election Day," Newsom said.

Similar federal efforts to identify noncitizens on voter rolls in Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have previously raised questions about the accuracy of government data.