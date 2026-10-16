Watch: Ilhan Omar’s Husband Snaps At Reporter Over Rumors Congresswoman Fled Country

Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) husband snapped at reporters after being confronted over rumors that the Minnesota Democrat fled the United States following a federal raid on the couple's Washington, D.C., home.

Tim Mynett, a political consultant married to the far-left congresswoman, was approached by a Fox News reporter while walking the couple's dog Wednesday evening.

"There are rumors that the congresswoman left the country, is that true?" a reporter asked.

Mynett sidestepped the question and expressed frustration with the media presence outside their residence.

"You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man," he barked.

SPOTTED: Ilhan Omar's husband Tim Mynett snapped at questions surrounding rumors that the congresswoman fled the country following a federal raid by Homeland Security Investigations. He was seen outside their Washington, D.C., home multiple times, but Omar has not been spotted... pic.twitter.com/HuD7yETtmk — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 15, 2026

The tense exchange comes amid questions about Omar's whereabouts following Monday's reported raid by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

On Monday morning, Federal investigators searched the congresswoman's home as part of an investigation examining alleged irregularities in her family's immigration paperwork.

Authorities seized Omar's cellphone and passport during the operation, while several relatives have received subpoenas, according to NBC News.

The investigation centers on questions surrounding Omar's immigration history, including alleged discrepancies involving her reported birth year that could potentially affect the circumstances under which she obtained American citizenship, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a defiant statement, Omar's office denounced the investigation as politically motivated and reaffirmed that she had done nothing wrong.

"This raid by Trump's DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."

Earlier in the week, Mynett dismissed concerns about the investigation, insisting his wife entered the U.S. legally as a child refugee from Somalia.

"My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee," he told Fox News. "No concerns."

Meanwhile, Omar has faced separate scrutiny over financial disclosures involving business interests tied her husband that were reported as being worth as much as $30 million.

The lawmaker's office subsequently amended the filings, attributing discrepancies to reporting errors.

Meanwhile, oops...