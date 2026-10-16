"Whore Reporting For Duty": Former SNL Actress Ego Nwodim Taunts Shane Gillis After SNL Monologue

Shane Gillis is facing criticism from several former “Saturday Night Live” performers after a joke about women's workout clothes during his latest appearance as host drew accusations of sexism, according to NBC News.

The comedian used part of his seven-minute opening monologue to poke fun at increasingly revealing gym attire, particularly the brightly colored, tight-fitting shorts worn by some women. Gillis joked that he hadn't realized women were now dressing like “whores” to exercise, before riffing on the awkwardness of men being expected not to look.

The remarks quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from viewers who accused Gillis of making unnecessary and degrading comments about women.

NBC News noted that among those responding was actor Dan Levy, who posted an Instagram video arguing that women's clothing wasn't the issue. Instead, he suggested that men who use derogatory language to describe women based on their appearance are demonstrating misogyny.

Former “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong also weighed in, posting a photo of her colorful Pilates footwear and sarcastically describing her outfit as sexually provocative. She accompanied the joke with a reference to sexual assault allegations at Cornell University, a case that has attracted attention amid the broader debate.

She wrote: “On my way to Pilates in my new slutty ass orange shoes and rainbow socks. Might sell sex on the way not sure.”

Ego Nwodim, who spent seven seasons on “SNL” before departing in 2025, offered her own response through Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo of herself dressed for the gym in black athletic clothing, she jokingly announced, “Whore reporting for duty.”

She continued the satire in a subsequent post featuring her post-workout food, making another joke about her supposed promiscuity while discussing her protein intake.

The backlash comes during Gillis' third stint hosting the NBC sketch comedy program. His relationship with the show has been controversial since 2019, when he was announced as a new cast member but dismissed shortly afterward following the resurfacing of offensive remarks from his podcast.

Despite that early controversy, Gillis has since built a successful stand-up career and returned to the program multiple times as a guest host. His latest appearance has once again put his deliberately provocative style of comedy at the center of an online debate over the boundaries of humor.