Clancy Contagion Spreads: Queens Mom Kills Her Kindergartener

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A 5-year-old about to start school is dead after her mother called 911 and said "I killed my daughter," in what some are calling yet another Lindsay Clancy copycat killing.

In a South Richmond Hill home in Queens, police found 5-year-old Fabiana Cabello unconscious, bleeding from her nose and mouth with a bruise on her temple. Her mother, 32-year-old Francis Cabello, had called 911 just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, admitting to killing her own child.

Officers rushed Fabiana to Jamaica Hospital. She did not survive. Autopsy findings showed scrapes and broken blood vessels around her eyes, heart, and lungs consistent with asphyxia. Cabello was charged with second-degree murder and held without bail.

🚨 HORRIFIC: A 5-year-old girl in Queens was killed, and police say her own mother confessed to the crime. Little Fabiana was about to start kindergarten. Pure evil. Pray for this family and demand justice for this innocent sweet girl! 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/mVNqoBVFwX — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 17, 2026

Her father told reporters she had psychological issues, had recently stopped taking medication, and had been hospitalized months earlier.

He said, "I was paying attention because she was already acting strange. I knew that she stopped taking the medication. ... She said the doctor authorized her to stop taking the medicine." He added, "We hope the judge takes into consideration her mental health."

This is the latest case in a documented cluster that accelerated with the trial of Lindsay Clancy who admits to having strangled her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

At this point it seems to have become an epidemic of horror.

One X user who has been tracking local reports since the Clancy case listed 82 mothers who killed 123 of their own children, with 37 more attempts in which 52 children survived.

Since Lindsay Clancy: 82 mothers have killed 123 of their own children. 37 MORE mothers tried. 52 children survived. These are just the ones that made the local news. Every time, the same excuse: Postpartum. Hormones. Psychosis. NO. Hormones are not a defense and the mothers are not the victims. The children are. The moment we call the killer a victim, the children never get justice. Someone has to speak for them. So I will. America, we have a problem. — 🏴‍☠️LibertysBelle 🇺🇸 (@Libertys_Belle) October 16, 2026

The update after the Queens death brought the tally to 83 mothers and 124 children. The numbers cover only cases that reached local news.

The recurring frame is identical: postpartum depression, hormones, psychosis, medication. The children are treated as collateral damage to the mother's crisis.

Clancy's own case remains unresolved. A jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of finding her not criminally responsible after seven days of deliberations in early September.

The holdout, Michael Desronvil, has since given his first televised interview. He told Kayleigh McEnany he had no reasonable doubt, describing Clancy's actions as methodical and stating, "What I would like the world to know about me is that I do extremely care about people, especially children, because children are extremely innocent."

He has reported media swarming his home, including footage of people going through his mail and peering in windows. Other jurors have publicly described him as hostile and unwilling to apply the legal standard.

On October 1, Judge William Sullivan denied the defense motion for a required finding of not guilty, writing that the prosecution's evidence "was sufficient to satisfy any rational trier of fact beyond a reasonable doubt" on both the killings and criminal responsibility.

The next hearing is set for November 2, where the parties will address double-jeopardy arguments, a defense request for further inquiry into the holdout juror, and a possible retrial date.

Clancy's separate medical malpractice suit against Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island and other providers is also advancing; the hospital has filed responses raising comparative negligence and informed consent defenses.

The cultural response to Clancy has been the through-line. Women gathered outside the Plymouth courthouse in pink, holding signs and telling reporters they understood how she could have killed her children.

Online, mothers posted videos with their own infants under captions such as "Same, Lindsay." A GoFundMe for Clancy's parents raised more than a million dollars.

Conspiracy theories shifted blame onto her husband.

The holdout juror and his family faced harassment and stalking once his identity circulated. Supporters threatened the father of the children Clancy killed.

Commentators including Joe Rogan and Bill Maher publicly questioned why a woman who strangled three toddlers had fans.

An Illinois case involving Corie Walsh drew similar attention after she was charged with killing her 2-year-old son. Prosecutors noted she had been texting about the Clancy trial hours earlier.

Whether or not any single subsequent case is a direct imitation, the volume of mothers killing their children and the speed with which mental-health framing appears as the primary story both rose after Clancy's trial became a social-media event.

When the killer is immediately recast as the principal victim, the dead children disappear from the narrative.

Fabiana Cabello was five years old and preparing for kindergarten. Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy were five, three, and eight months. The pattern of treating the mothers as the story and the children as the symptom continues.

Justice for the dead requires rejecting the idea that hormones erase responsibility. The children are the victims. Someone still has to say so.