Evacuation Orders Issued As Wildfire Burns Homes In Southern California

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

Evacuation orders have been issued after a wind-fueled wildfire ignited Friday in a Southern California coastal community, burning through homes and 465 acres, fire authorities said.

The fire started in vegetation in San Clemente, and strong winds quickly pushed it into neighboring San Juan Capistrano in Orange County.

Fire authorities received a report at 11:33 a.m. Friday. The blaze grew to cover an area equal to about 350 football fields by 5 p.m., according to fire authorities.

"We rapidly launched an assault of air and ground resources to head towards this fire," Orange County Fire Authority Division Fire Chief Mark Backoff said in an update on social media. "We can confirm six homes have either been damaged or destroyed by this fire. Our hearts go out to the folks that are impacted by that."

Videos taken by local news outlets at the scene showed flames reaching a neighborhood off Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano at the north end of the blaze. Homes were quickly engulfed as firefighters attacked the flames to stop them from jumping to the next house.

One firefighter was overcome with heat exhaustion fighting the fire, Backoff said.

The department had prepared for the wind event, placing equipment in the area before the fire started, Backoff said.

Winds Whip Up Flames

Santa Ana Winds, a regional weather phenomenon that produces strong winds and dry, warm conditions, helped the blaze expand rapidly and pushed flames into residential neighborhoods.

Holy crap. San Clemente, California looks like HELL right now during this raging Norte Fire that sparked today Pray for the winds to calm down. And if you’re under an evacuation order, leave! https://t.co/8Wp5sqwKjd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 16, 2026

Wind gusts reached 69 miles per hour in Orange County's Santiago Canyon and were measured at 45 miles per hour at the John Wayne Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Ana Winds also fueled last year's deadly and destructive Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County.

Orange County and San Diego County coastal areas were under a heat advisory Friday as temperatures were expected to reach the mid-90s in some cities.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday and Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom directed Cal Fire and OES to pre-position resources and activated the State Operations Center ahead of the expected Santa Ana winds and heightened fire danger. Newsom also declared a state of emergency in four counties, including Los Angeles and Orange, on Thursday to support recovery from Tropical Storm Rachel.

"California is confronting these threats head-on," Newsom said.

Newsom directed the state's emergency services and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to move firefighters, engines, aircraft, and special equipment into the region.

🚨 BREAKING: WILDFIRES SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AS THOUSANDS FACE EVACUATIONS



Multiple wildfires are burning across Southern California as powerful Santa Ana winds, dry vegetation, and unusually hot temperatures fuel dangerous fire conditions. One of the most… pic.twitter.com/rfKE0d22la — Mighty News (@Mighty__News) October 17, 2026

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

Evacuation orders were issued for several neighborhoods in San Juan Capistrano. The city opened shelters at its community center.

Fire authorities said more than 500 firefighters were assigned to the fire, and more resources were en route.

Thousands of people statewide had their power shut off before the winds picked up. About 134,000 customers were without electricity after Southern California Edison implemented a public safety power shutoff ahead of Friday's wind event.

Another wildfire started Thursday in the coastal city of Malibu. The city was still recovering from damage sustained in the Palisades Fire last year.

Malibu firefighters contained nearly 40 percent of the wildfire by Friday afternoon, and it had grown to 147 acres, fire authorities reported.