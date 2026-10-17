Watch: Migrant Mobs Are Terrorizing German Children At School

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A young German student was punched, kicked in the head, and left defenseless on the ground by a mob of roughly ten youths outside the Heinrich-von-Kleist School in Frankfurt (Oder) this week. The attack is part of a widespread pattern of mobs of feral migrant background youths attacking German children.

The attackers filmed the assault and released it with a gangster rap soundtrack. Police are investigating ten suspects aged 13 to 15 of Syrian, Chechen, Polish, Russian, and German nationality on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

Videos circulating on social media, which authorities have confirmed as authentic, show the student being confronted and asked for something. He displays empty pockets before one of the group punches him in the face.

JUST IN: A German youth was severely beaten by a mob of migrant youths just outside a school in Frankfurt (Oder).The incident happened in front of the Heinrich-von-Kleist School.The suspects released the video with a gangster rap soundtrack.Follow: @RMXnews https://t.co/UeRGRnEeMW — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 16, 2026

The rest of the mob then joins in with punches and kicks, including to the head, continuing the attack after he falls to the ground.

The victim suffered facial injuries and reported the incident to police the same day.

Headmaster Sören Schunke stated that the attackers were not students at his school. Officers later carried out an operation at the nearby Ulrich von Hutten High School linked to the case.

??? A young German youth is completely surrounded by a mob of migrants and ruthlessly beaten.This same image has been broadcast time after time across Western Europe.Follow: @rmxnews https://t.co/BtGuEYuVz8 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 16, 2026

Frankfurt (Oder) Mayor Axel Strasser said in a statement: "What was done to a young person here in Frankfurt (Oder) leaves me speechless. It hurts to have to witness such violence. And it makes me angry that a youth has to experience something like this."

He added that this level of organized youth violence was previously unknown in the city and that it would not be tolerated. Strasser has spoken with Brandenburg Interior Minister Jan Redmann and arranged security talks involving police and school authorities.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of repeated group attacks in the neighboring city of Potsdam. Redmann has described a wave of predominantly migrant-linked youth violence there, including Syrian suspects.

On September 25, roughly 20 people, mostly migrants, entered a private party uninvited and attacked guests. The following day a group of about 25 assaulted three youths. Additional attacks in early October left victims with head injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Authorities are monitoring a group of roughly 25 mostly migrant suspects; two alleged ringleaders are in pretrial detention and police presence has been increased.

Redmann has said foreign perpetrators, particularly Syrians whose protection status can be revoked, could face deportation: "Whoever comes to Germany and simply has no respect for Germany, we will not tolerate that. The rule of law has the final say."

??? "Unbridled and massive violence."Witnesses report that up to 20 people with an "Arab migration background" viciously beat three high school students from the Catholic Marien School in Babelsberg with "massive violence."The two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were beaten with punches and kicks in the Wannsee district of Berlin last Saturday evening.One of the 17-year-olds lost consciousness.During the assault, the 18-year-old hit his head against a parked car, which required treatment at the hospital."For me, this is attempted murder," said one witness who spoke with the German news outlet Tagesspiegel.The perpetrators fled into the forest and police continue to search for them.The suspects are believed to come from Potsdam, where robberies by youth gangs have become more frequent recently.Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 3, 2026

In one related case in the Wannsee district of Berlin, witnesses described up to 20 people with an "Arab migration background" beating three high school students from the Catholic Marien School in Babelsberg with "unbridled and massive violence."

One 17-year-old lost consciousness and an 18-year-old struck his head against a parked car, requiring hospital treatment.

A witness told Tagesspiegel: "For me, this is attempted murder." The perpetrators fled into a forest. Suspects are believed to come from Potsdam, where robberies by youth gangs have increased.

??JUST IN: Young German students were reportedly hunted and beaten by a group of foreigners in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.On Tuesday, attackers at a train station in Jessen beat a number of German students in random assaults, with the victims stating that they do not know why they were targeted.The German media outlet Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on the incident, noting that police have so far been unable to locate the perpetrators.Since the initial reports, a video has been published on social media showing the moment the German youths were attacked.Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 3, 2026

Similar patterns of targeted attacks on German students have appeared elsewhere. In July, young German students were reportedly hunted and beaten by a group of foreigners at a train station in Jessen in Saxony-Anhalt.

Victims said they did not know why they were targeted, and police had been unable to locate the perpetrators at the time of reporting. A video of the attack later circulated.

These cases form part of a longer pattern of violence and disorder in German schools with high migrant enrollment. Government data released in response to a parliamentary inquiry showed that in 2024 nearly 40 percent of suspects identified in school violence cases across Germany did not hold German citizenship.

Of 11,558 suspects, 4,254 were foreign nationals, including 1,236 Syrians and 421 Afghans. There were 35,570 violent incidents at schools that year, averaging nearly 100 per day, with more than 740 involving knives.

At the Karolina-Burger high school in Ludwigshafen, police recorded 118 criminal complaints over three years, roughly half involving bodily harm, along with more than 100 false fire alarms. A 16-year-old student attacked a teacher in the staff room with a knife; prosecutors said she acted with the intention of killing her.

Interior Minister Michael Ebling stated: "Violence has no place in our society - and certainly not in our schools." Education Minister Sven Teuber said: "Every child has the right to learn well and safely."

A special education teacher at a secondary school in the Rhineland where roughly 75 percent of students have a migrant background described daily fights, drug dealing on school grounds, and a 15-year-old girl who prostituted herself in the school toilets for drugs and money before becoming pregnant and leaving.

The teacher, who was punched in the face while intervening in a fight, said: "Every day is a challenge. Fights, shouting - this happens in the classroom and on the schoolyard. We are happy if we can teach for a few minutes at a time. Sometimes the police have to come several times a week."

She added that colleagues are insulted, threatened, or ambushed after school and that "No one from the school board ever shows up. They've left us to fend for ourselves."

In Düsseldorf, an 18-year-old Afghan intern at a primary school exposed his erect penis to two second-grade girls at a sink in the classroom while a teacher was present showing a film.

He also admitted to groping the class teacher's buttocks on two occasions. Police opened a criminal investigation, searched his apartment, and notified immigration authorities because of his asylum seeker status.

The internship was terminated and he was banned from the premises. An investigator noted that schools often prefer to keep a low profile in such cases.

Separate stabbing attacks have also occurred. A 13-year-old Arab boy stabbed a 12-year-old German classmate multiple times with a kitchen knife in the locker room of an elementary school in Berlin's Spandau neighborhood; the victim required emergency surgery.

In Remscheid, an 11-year-old Iraqi child stabbed a 13-year-old German boy twice in the leg with a kitchen knife after an arranged fight. Because the suspect was under 14 he faced no criminal charges and was released to his parents under youth welfare supervision.

In the small town of Harsefeld in Lower Saxony, a youth gang active for at least six months committed beatings, threats, extortion, and drug trafficking, uploading videos of the assaults.

Two known leaders had approximately 15 reported crimes each. Citizens formed a vigilante patrol group to protect children after police response was criticized as inadequate. A police spokesperson said: "Yes, of course, we find that quite creepy. A vigilante group doesn't help anyone."

The filmed attack in Frankfurt (Oder) is not an outlier. It is one more instance in which German students have been surrounded, beaten, and filmed by groups that include large numbers of foreign nationals and those with migration backgrounds.

Officials issue statements of outrage and schedule further talks while the underlying numbers on school violence and the composition of the suspects remain consistent across multiple reports. Native German children continue to encounter these conditions on the way to and from school.