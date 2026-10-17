Zelensky Warns That 20 Million Ukrainians Would Pour Into EU If Russia Wins

Is that a threat?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders on Friday that if his country loses the war to Russia, as many as 20 million Ukrainians could be forced to flee to Europe.

Such numbers would make the 2015 European migrant crisis look like a walk in the park.

Zelensky warns: What will happen if we fall? 20 million Ukrainians will come to Europe because Putin will destroy us and push us out. https://t.co/DKF5jT5jFX — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 16, 2026

"Russia is killing us," Zelensky said while speaking at a summit of European Union leaders. "They [Russia] don’t want to stop" and Ukrainian are being pushed out of their homeland, he said.

"What will happen if we fall? I don't know, 20 million Ukrainians will come to Europe," Zelensky declared.

Earlier this week, Zelensky indicated he felt 'betrayed' by President Trump as relations with Washington spiral, particularly over the diesel deal with Putin and White House pressure for Ukraine to stop hitting Russian oil refineries.

Trump has also late this week in a Newsmax interview said that Ukraine should hold a new national election, and added provocatively that that even Putin is easier to deal with than Zelensky.

Indicators inside Ukraine show support for Zelensky's war policy is slipping...

New poll on Ukrainian attitudes on the war finds a strong majority – 57% – support an immediate negotiated peace with Russia and territorial concessions Only 21% support fighting until the Donbass is returned to Ukrainian control Most overwhelmingly favor a national referendum on peace, rather than allowing the president or parliament to decide The survey was taken by Rating Group on October 3-5 It follows a Gallup poll this June showing 66% of Ukrainians favoring an immediate negotiated cessation of hostilities — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 15, 2026

Zelensky is clearly trying to keep leverage over his backers in Europe, wanting them to hold the line against Trump, in doing things like invoking the possibility of 20 million Ukrainians pouring into Europe - which would obviously be a catastrophe for Europe from an economic, public services, and political point of view.