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Zelensky Warns That 20 Million Ukrainians Would Pour Into EU If Russia Wins

Zelensky Warns That 20 Million Ukrainians Would Pour Into EU If Russia Wins

Is that a threat?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders on Friday that if his country loses the war to Russia, as many as 20 million Ukrainians could be forced to flee to Europe.

Such numbers would make the 2015 European migrant crisis look like a walk in the park.

"Russia is killing us," Zelensky said while speaking at a summit of European Union leaders. "They [Russia] don’t want to stop" and Ukrainian are being pushed out of their homeland, he said.

"What will happen if we fall? I don't know, 20 million Ukrainians will come to Europe," Zelensky declared.

Earlier this week, Zelensky indicated he felt 'betrayed' by President Trump as relations with Washington spiral, particularly over the diesel deal with Putin and White House pressure for Ukraine to stop hitting Russian oil refineries.

Trump has also late this week in a Newsmax interview said that Ukraine should hold a new national election, and added provocatively that that even Putin is easier to deal with than Zelensky.

Indicators inside Ukraine show support for Zelensky's war policy is slipping...

Zelensky is clearly trying to keep leverage over his backers in Europe, wanting them to hold the line against Trump, in doing things like invoking the possibility of 20 million Ukrainians pouring into Europe - which would obviously be a catastrophe for Europe from an economic, public services, and political point of view.

Tyler Durden Sat, 10/17/2026 - 07:35




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