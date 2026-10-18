Egypt Approves Troop Deployment In Support Of Saudi Arabia

Via The Cradle

Egypt announced on Sunday that it has approved the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia on a "defensive mission" to help the kingdom protect itself from the retaliatory military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF).

The Egyptian House of Representatives held "an emergency session to discuss the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces’ decision to send military forces to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a defensive mission," said MP Mostafa Bakry.

Source: Egyptian Presidency

"The National Defense Council, chaired by the president, concluded its meeting and approved the deployment of the forces and the mission assigned to them," he added.

He said that "Egypt has never abandoned its pan-Arab role in protecting Arab national security. For us, Saudi Arabia is part of Egypt’s own national security, and any threat to its security and stability is a threat to us."

On Saturday, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for the authorization of defensive measures in support of Saudi Arabia, which has been waging a brutal war and blockade against Yemen for over a decade.

"Egypt is ready to take any measure Saudi Arabia requests to defend its security and sovereignty," the Egyptian president said.

The news follows the reported activation of the Mecca Defense Pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye.

Pakistani jets have reportedly been striking Yemen, yet Islamabad denied this. Thousands of Pakistani troops are in the kingdom, and Turkiye is also said to be making significant equipment and personnel deployments that are being used against Yemen.

The Ansarallah-led YAF announced it shot down a Saudi attack helicopter in a statement on Sunday, releasing footage of the operation.

The footage shows “the targeting and downing of a Saudi AH-6i attack helicopter with an indigenously manufactured surface-to-air missile while it was carrying out hostile activities off the coast of Najran.” The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that the whole crew was killed.

BREAKING: Egypt is now officially entering the Saudi-Houthi war, with at least two Egyptian Air Force C-130H transport aircraft reportedly landing at King Fahd Air Base in Taif this morning, after Egypt’s National Defence Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, pledged “all necessary and possible forms of support” to Saudi Arabia, per Reuters. One of the C-130Hs reportedly left Egypt with its transponder switched off. Taif sits in western Saudi Arabia, within reach of the Red Sea coast and the Yemeni border zone, where Houthi activity has been concentrated. This is now escalating into a full-blown regional war. — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) October 18, 2026

Earlier, Saudi airstrikes hit Hodeidah in western Yemen. According to the YAF, over 2,500 Saudi attacks have been launched against Yemen since the kingdom’s escalation against the country in July.

The Saudi escalation has killed dozens of civilians. In response, Saudi Arabia’s airports, military bases, and energy sites have been under heavy missile and drone fire from the YAF.