France Enters "Point Of No Return" As Riots And Chaos Spread

President Trump said, "France is burning!" on Truth Social early this morning, as what appears to be the fall of France quickly unfolds. Consumed by nation-killing Third Worldism through a decade of unfettered mass migration and a cancerous far-left movement, the nation is on a troubling trajectory as its imploding welfare state collides with a fiscal mess.

Riots across France today. Looting, fires, vandalism and attacks against policemen and firefighters reported from cities across the country. https://t.co/ZpVnuXTvC3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

"The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!" Trump continued.

Vice President JD Vance responded to the accelerating far-left violence on X, saying, "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen."

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

Euronews described the aftermath of the overnight riots, reporting that "broken glass and litter filled the streets." Local outlets reported that rioters looted 1,500 retail stores across multiple major cities.

Urban clashes between the Red-Green militants and the French Patriots expands in France. Here in Rouan. Pass the point of no return... — Dr Walid Phares (@WalidPhares) October 18, 2026

"My thoughts are also with the 1,500 shops belonging to all the other retail chains and with all the shopkeepers who have suffered the same unacceptable violence," Alexandre Bompard, the chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group, told the outlet.

France has officially become a war zone. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have taken over and are burning down the entire country. Muslims are 10% of the population, but account for an estimated 40% of newborns. Imagine how things will be in 20 years. https://t.co/gwNVEm8vYO — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 17, 2026

He said the social unrest would have "considerable human and economic consequences."

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said earlier today that the weekend riots had injured more than 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters. He said authorities had arrested more than 2,000 rioters.

Young 2nd and 3rd-generation migrant rioters gather for a group photo to celebrate after setting Paris on fire & looting nearly every store near Champs-Élysées They also proudly give the French people the finger in the picture 🖕 https://t.co/PqQu8QXPIG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

The endgame for France is quickly approaching as its generous welfare state can no longer support the influx of migrants and services deteriorate.

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The country has not balanced its budget since the early 1970s, and sovereign credit default swap spreads are widening in a high-rate environment. The current trajectory, as described by right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, would put the country on a path toward a sovereign debt crisis.

In recent weeks, Le Pen has already offered a glimpse of the shadow budget she would pursue if she wins next year's presidential election. That would include shrinking the deficit to 3.7% of economic output next year, well below the government's 5% target, before bringing it down to 2.2% by 2032.

Le Pen's Polymarket odds of winning the April 18 election stand at nearly 48%, surging in recent weeks as the riots unfolded.

Left-wing corporate media are still providing cover for the far-left rioters and migrants who are torching parts of the country. CBS embarrassingly had to delete a tweet that called the riots "scuffles."

CBS just deleted this tweet calling rioters burning down Paris “scuffles” after major backlash You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/SrmDYUBmd5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2026

We have described how a high-rate environment has put socialism's promises of more and more handouts on "borrowed time" because bond markets are refusing to fund massive deficits for unproductive welfare systems that produce more economic malfeasance.

Socialist failures are piling up across the West. South America is shifting rightward, and a Bolsonaro win in Brazil's runoff election later this month would cement that move.

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This outcome was very predictable...

As France is burning, I keep thinking of what the UAE Foreign Minister said a few years ago 👇 He accurately predicted this. https://t.co/EgQClncb2s — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2026

The West is experiencing what should be considered "lived memories" of the progressive experiment unraveling at the seams, whether in South America or now in Europe, giving rise to what Nomura analysts expect will be a right-wing wave over the next 18-month election cycle.