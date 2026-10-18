Here's Where Germany's 17 Million Immigrants Come From

Germany is one of the world's largest destinations for international migrants, shaped by decades of labor migration, European mobility, and more recent refugee arrivals.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Srijaa Chatterjee, uses UN international migrant stock data compiled by Our World in Data and analysis from DataPulse Research to show where Germany's foreign-born residents originated and where German-born emigrants live.

The figures represent people living outside their country of birth, rather than annual migration flows.

Where Germany's Immigrants Come From

The table below ranks the largest countries of origin for Germany's foreign-born population, based on data compiled by Our World in Data.

Rank Country of Origin Share (%) 1 🇵🇱 Poland 11.0 2 🇹🇷 Türkiye 9.0 3 🇺🇦 Ukraine 8.5 4 🇷🇺 Russia 6.8 5 🇷🇴 Romania 5.8 6 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 5.4 7 🇸🇾 Syria 5.1 8 🇮🇹 Italy 2.6 9 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 2.1 10 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 2.1

Poland accounts for 11% of Germany's foreign-born population, followed by Türkiye at 9% and Ukraine at 8.5%. These populations reflect several migration waves, including postwar labor recruitment, EU labor mobility, and more recent humanitarian migration from Ukraine and Syria.

Germany's broader migration footprint extends beyond its foreign-born population. In 2025, 21.8 million residents, or 26.3% of the population, had an "immigration history," meaning they had immigrated themselves or both parents had immigrated. This measure also includes some people born in Germany, making it broader than the foreign-born population shown in the graphic.

Germany's Immigration Policies

Labor shortages have helped shape Germany's immigration policies. The expanded Skilled Immigration Act broadened pathways for qualified workers, including an Opportunity Card for job seekers and expanded access to the EU Blue Card. According to the OECD, reforms implemented in 2024 also made the recognition of foreign qualifications more flexible.

Alongside these labor migration measures, Germany has pursued integration programs and policies addressing asylum and irregular migration.

Where German-Born Emigrants Live

The U.S. hosts the largest population of German-born emigrants, at 1.1 million, or roughly one in four living abroad.

European countries also feature prominently. Switzerland, the UK, and Austria are among the largest destinations, reflecting geographic proximity, employment opportunities, and established migration links. Türkiye also ranks highly, illustrating how migration between the two countries extends in both directions.

Rank Destination Country Share (%) 1 🇺🇸 US 26.0 2 🇨🇭 Switzerland 8.7 3 🇹🇷 Türkiye 8.5 4 🇬🇧 UK 6.7 5 🇦🇹 Austria 6.2 6 🇮🇹 Italy 4.5 7 🇫🇷 France 4.4 8 🇪🇸 Spain 4.1 9 🇳🇱 Netherlands 2.9 10 🇬🇷 Greece 2.9

These figures differ from annual departure statistics. In 2025, Switzerland, Austria, and Spain were the most common destinations recorded for people moving out of Germany.