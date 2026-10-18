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Live-Fire Drill Sparks Massive Gas Explosion At Canadian Base, Killing 7

Live-Fire Drill Sparks Massive Gas Explosion At Canadian Base, Killing 7

A live-fire training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta reportedly ended in a major explosion and wildfire Saturday, leaving at least seven people dead and dozens injured, according to local outlet Global News

The report said a projectile was fired during the FTX that struck "a gas line or gas well" within the base's training area, triggering an explosion before strong winds spread the fire. 

Located about 130 miles east of Edmonton, CFB Wainwright is a major Canadian Army installation used to prepare troops for combat operations. 

Bloomberg data shows its training grounds contain natural gas infrastructure, including wells and buried pipelines. 

NOVA Gas Transmission, called NGTL, appears to have a pipeline that runs through part of an area on the base called "Permanent Danger Area 3B H1." 

"I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory," Minister of National Defense David McGuinty said. 

Tyler Durden Sun, 10/18/2026 - 09:20




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