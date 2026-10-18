Omar, Obama, And The Danger Of False Identities

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

On Columbus Day, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant of Representative Ilhan Omar's home. For several months, there have been rumors that she was under investigation for immigration fraud. A few weeks ago, White House Border Czar Tom Homan acknowledged that the congresswoman was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says her office is investigating Omar for potential financial crimes. The D.C. magistrate judge who authorized the search of Omar's residence is a registered Democrat who donated to Hillary Clinton and received professional appointments from other Democrats.

Despite the fact that Democrats wholeheartedly cheered when President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized FBI agents to use deadly force against the Trump family when they raided his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 to retrieve evidence of the Department of Justice's unlawful spying operations against Republican politicians during Barack Obama's presidency, the people who repeatedly told us for years that "nobody is above the law" now insist that the raid of Omar's residence is an "abuse of power," "political retribution," and the act of "a fascist police state."

As news of the Omar raid broke, CNN's Jake Tapper called it "vindictive" and questioned whether it was a "legitimate law enforcement action." Tapper's supposedly expert guest - a Democrat lawfare operative - responded to the host's predetermined judgment of the investigation by calling it, "Partisan. Racism. Xenophobia."

Bill Kristol - who, amazingly enough, was once regarded as a trusted public intellectual among Republican voters before revealing himself to have been a complete fraud who lied about almost everything he long claimed to believe - posted this urgent request on X: "Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country." When FBI agents were pawing through First Lady Melania Trump's undergarments back in 2022, Kristol encouraged Americans to be patient and to avoid any rush to judgment - even though the criminal targeting of an American president was unprecedented and shocking.

MS NOW's "Justice and Intel Reporter," Ken Dilanian pointed out that most immigrants' naturalization paperwork contains "fudged facts" - essentially arguing that since many foreigners lie to authorities, Omar shouldn't be singled out and prosecuted for committing immigration fraud. This is a rather unjust double standard for a "justice" reporter to articulate given that Americans who "fudge facts" on legal documents are regularly prosecuted for the crimes of misrepresentation, forgery, and fraud.

Unless and until Representative Omar is actually indicted, the public will have to wait to read about the particular facts of her case. It is worth noting, however, that numerous allegations have swirled around the congresswoman for years. Several of her Democrat primary opponents alleged that she had committed immigration fraud on behalf of herself and other members of her family. Public investigations suggest that she falsified her birthdate in order to obtain naturalized citizenship. There have been reports that she married her biological brother as part of a fraudulent scheme to provide him American citizenship. A number of historians claim that Omar's father "misrepresented himself as a refugee" and was instead a military commander in a Somali dictatorship responsible for several hundred thousand murders. The congresswoman insists that her birth records were destroyed during Somalia's civil war (a bloody conflict during which her father may have committed crimes against humanity).

Perhaps we will learn whether these allegations have merit in the months ahead. What I do know is that this inquiry is long overdue. The appearance of impropriety has followed Representative Omar even before she joined Congress in 2019. Allegations of immigration fraud have been loud - including the unsavory claim that she married her brother - yet neither congressional leaders nor federal officials have been inclined to investigate the matter more fully until now. The lack of curiosity and continued silence from authorities have been impossible for the American people to ignore.

Two-tiered justice in the United States has been with us for quite some time. Democrat lawfare drove President Nixon from the White House. President Bill Clinton targeted Christians and gun-owners and reoriented intelligence agencies away from communist organizations that were monitored during the Cold War and toward "right-wing" groups that had never posed a national security threat.

When President Obama took the reins of the federal government, he combined Clinton's targeting of conservatives with President Bush's new domestic surveillance system authorized by the USA PATRIOT Act and maliciously - yet ironically - redefined American patriots as "potential domestic terrorists." Over the course of the Obama and Biden presidencies, Christians, conservatives, libertarians, and Republican voters have been investigated for imaginary "crimes" at the behest of Democrat partisans within the federal government.

When a woman from Somalia can come to the United States and join Congress with less scrutiny than a random American Christian receives for praying outside an abortion clinic or carrying a firearm, the entire government - especially the criminal justice system - loses credibility, if not legitimacy.

Congresswoman Omar is certainly not the first member of the federal government to have been accused of committing identity fraud. Although the corporate "news" oligarchy and the political Establishment did their best to cover up the story, there were serious allegations against Barack Obama, including claims that he was not born an American citizen and was therefore ineligible to become president of the United States. As the propaganda press and the Democrat Party are doing today with regard to claims of immigration fraud against Omar, those institutions have told the American people for two decades that doubting the authenticity of Obama's Hawaiian birth certificate is an act of "racism" and "white supremacy."

However, as investigative researcher "Sundance" over at The Conservative Treehouse has long argued, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence suggesting that former CIA Director John Brennan conspired with others to scrub records from federal systems that showed Obama is not exactly who he claims to be.

Back in 2008, Brennan was an intelligence adviser to presidential candidate Obama and the CEO of an intelligence-related consulting group called The Analysis Corporation. That firm was implicated in a breach of the State Department's passport office, when one of Brennan's contract employees accessed the records of Obama, as well as those of Hillary Clinton and John McCain. Brennan's company later released this statement: "This individual's actions were taken without the knowledge or direction of anyone at The Analysis Corp. and are wholly inconsistent with our professional and ethical standards."

The State Department's inspector general later concluded that the hacker specifically sought Obama's passport file and accessed the Clinton and McCain files to create confusion for investigators. What may have been deleted from Obama's files is unknown. At the time of the incident, the Obama campaign denounced the "outrageous breach of security and privacy, even from an Administration that has shown little regard for either over the last eight years." Obama appointed Brennan director of the CIA five years later.

Obama also told reporters that any investigation "should be done in conjunction with those congressional committees that have oversight so it's not simply an internal matter." Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Joe Biden had oversight over the Foreign Service and passport office and was in charge of the investigation into the breach of Obama's records. Obama chose Biden as his vice presidential running mate.

Later, State Department employee Lt. Quarles Harris, Jr. - who apparently penetrated the database and likely scrubbed Obama's records - was found dead. He had been shot twice in the head (described as "execution style"), but his death was ruled a "suicide." Lt. Harris was cooperating with investigators concerning the State Department breach at the time of his death. "Sundance" implicates John Brennan in both Harris's death and the later death of investigative journalist Michael Hastings.

Barack Obama successfully hid his identity. Perhaps Ilhan Omar has John Brennan on retainer, too. We'll see.

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