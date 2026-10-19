Another Nor'easter Brews In Atlantic, Putting Mid-Atlantic In Potential Crosshairs

Meteorologists are monitoring the risk of a coastal storm developing off the southeastern US early next week, raising concerns about a storm similar to the powerful nor'easter that hit the US East Coast in late September. The potential threat comes as the East Coast has had a quiet hurricane season so far, with no tropical cyclones.

"Will need to keep a close eye on another potential strong coastal system which is expected to develop this weekend & slowly drift northwest through the upcoming week," Norcast Media & Weather meteorologist Ryan Kane wrote on X.

Kane said, "Strong onshore flow will lead to additional beach erosion & coastal flooding. Rain amounts will depend on exact track of storm. Euro AIFS continues to bump NW on rainfall for late week."

Will need to keep a close eye on another potential strong coastal system which is expected to develop this weekend & slowly drift northwest through the upcoming week. Strong onshore flow will lead to additional beach erosion & coastal flooding. Rain amounts will depend on exact track of storm. Euro AIFS continues to bump NW on rainfall for late week. #EcWx — Ryan Kane (@ryankanerWX) October 16, 2026

The National Weather Service's Eastern Region warned on X, "A nor'easter is expected to bring coastal flooding, especially near the time of high tide, beach erosion, gusty winds and potential heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic through early next week."

🌊🍃🌧️ A nor'easter is expected to bring coastal flooding, especially near the time of high tide, beach erosion, gusty winds and potential heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic through early next week. https://t.co/IKPodeYfSa — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) October 16, 2026

Forecast models increasingly point to development, though the track of the system and strength remain highly uncertain as of early Saturday morning.