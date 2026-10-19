Growing List Of Major Events Saudi Arabia Forced To Cancel, Postpone

Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia have become almost daily at this point, and appear aimed at causing maximal economic and security pain for the kingdom.

Riyadh's international airport has remained closed, as have some other regional hubs that were targeted this month, and flight suspensions to and from Europe and internationally have had a domino effect, impacting the ability of Saudi Arabia to host major events.

The kingdom has as a result been forced to cancel or postpone a series of international high profile and high dollar events, also as air defenses appear to be failing to detect inbound missiles over the vast desert expanse.

Strikes out of Yemen on Saudi territory have killed at least 20 people and injured almost 400, stretching back to Oct. 6.

Middle East-focused news source Al Monitor writes, "The disruption has hit some of Saudi Arabia’s flagship events across sectors central to its Vision 2030 program, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil."

via EPA

Citing the same report, DropSite News has issued the following list of events that Saudi authorities have canceled or postponed due to the escalation with the Houthis...

The events which have been derailed by the conflict include the following:

EU-Gulf summit: The Oct. 24 summit in Riyadh, which all 27 EU leaders were due to attend, was postponed Thursday with no new date. FIFAe Finals: The esports tournament set for Oct. 16-25 in Jeddah was postponed. Brazil and Japan had already pulled their teams over security concerns. Six Kings Slam: The tennis exhibition, due to feature Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, was pushed from Oct. 21-24 to Dec. 27-30. Rally Saudi Arabia: The final round of the World Rally Championship was canceled in September over "ongoing regional developments" and moved to Sardinia. Red Sea International Film Festival: The December festival was postponed to late 2027. Joy Awards: Saudi Arabia's answer to the Oscars and Grammys, set for January, was postponed amid financial strain and the Iran war, Reuters reported. Soundstorm: The electronic music festival was canceled. Its organizer gave no reason and said it will return in 2027. Esports World Cup: The tournament was moved from Riyadh to Paris in August. World Petroleum Council congress: Executives from BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies couldn't attend this week's event in Riyadh because of travel disruptions. Future Investment Initiative: The "Davos in the Desert" summit, still set for Oct. 26-29, is moving to a hybrid format so executives can join remotely, Reuters reported. AFC Asian Cup: The January 2027 tournament is still on, but the confederation's president said it could be pushed back to 2028. 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans to drop five proposed new stadiums, Semafor reported.

Federico Borsari, a defense expert at the Centre for European Policy Analysis (Cepa), separately commented that the Houthi arsenal has "further expanded to include increasingly sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles built with Iranian help."

Saudi Arabia’s PIF is preparing to drop five proposed stadiums from its 2034 World Cup plans as funding constraints, stalled mega-projects and renewed security pressures force spending cuts, Semafor reported. https://t.co/YePV2p7gEi — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 15, 2026

He said the timing this month of ramped up Houthi attacks appears consistent with "deliberate escalation intended to impose economic and political costs" on Saudi Arabia, amid the ground fighting in Yemen.

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