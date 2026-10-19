How Brazil’s Government Is Making Work Illegal

Authored by Henrique Torrescasana Trevisan via Mises Institute,

More than 38 million Brazilian workers fall outside the reach of one of the most extensive labor codes in Latin America, and yet the National Congress is close to making that code even more rigid through a bill that would abolish the six-day work schedule known as "6x1."

In the first half of 2026, the country's informality rate hovered around 37.4 percent of the employed population, a level that has persisted even as Brazil's labor market has recently posted some of its strongest readings since the statistical series began in 2012. That coexistence should at least cast serious doubt on the claim that more enforcement, by itself, would solve the problem.

The Consolidation of Labor Laws, or CLT, is the body of rules that has governed formal employment in Brazil since 1943, setting maximum working hours, workers' rights, and the payroll charges employers must pay for every employee, among other obligations. The 6x1 schedule - six days of work followed by one day off - is one of the most common shift patterns in the country, especially among retail and service workers. The bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies by a vote of 461 to 19, and which, at the time of writing, awaits a vote in the Senate. If passed, would abolish the 6x1 schedule and replace it with a 40-hour week on a 5x2 basis, while leaving pay and the rest of the CLT, including payroll charges, unchanged.

If weekly pay stays the same while the maximum workweek shrinks, the effective hourly cost of labor rises mechanically, with no corresponding rise in worker productivity. Economically, that compulsory increase creates an effect analogous to a binding wage floor: it raises the minimum hourly cost an employer is legally allowed to incur, the same kind of distortion Rothbard analyzed in his work on wage floors, even though a cap on hours and a minimum wage are not the same legal instrument. Once that legally-mandated cost rises above the value of a worker's marginal product, formal employment at that margin becomes uneconomic, reducing hiring and potentially producing unemployment or informality.

In Human Action, Ludwig von Mises classified different types of unemployment, distinguishing in particular catallactic unemployment from institutional unemployment. Catallactic unemployment arises when workers, in an unhampered market, remain unemployed because they do not accept the wages or conditions currently available to them; it is therefore a market phenomenon rather than the result of coercively imposed wage rates. Institutional unemployment, by contrast, arises when intervention prevents wage rates from adjusting to market-clearing levels, leaving some workers unable to find employment at the legally permitted cost. The Brazilian case, unfortunately, increasingly resembles the latter mechanism.

In Brazil, that floor is not just the minimum wage; it is the entire package the law attaches to every formal contract. Formal hiring carries mandatory costs well beyond the paycheck: a 20 percent employer contribution to social security, an 8 percent deposit into the FGTS severance fund, plus provisions for the mandatory thirteenth salary and vacation pay, all fixed by law. For an employer, hiring formally only makes sense once a worker's productivity justifies the cost of that entire package. It is precisely in the gap between the wage a worker would be willing to accept and the total cost the law requires the employer to bear that the incentive toward informality becomes strongest.

The regional distribution of informality is consistent with this mechanism. The highest rates appear precisely where legally-mandated employment costs are hardest to reconcile with lower wages and lower levels of productivity. Maranhão, Pará, and Amazonas, states with lower incomes and less diversified production, post informality rates above 50 percent, while Santa Catarina - one of the country's most industrialized states - sits close to 25 percent. The regional pattern does not establish causation by itself, but it is exactly what this economic mechanism would lead us to expect: informality runs highest where a worker's marginal productivity struggles most to cover the cost of the legal floor.

The case for a shorter workweek is easy to understand. The bill proposes cutting the workweek, which sounds like an obvious fix to anyone living through six straight days of work. But the tradeoff is less visible: shorter hours with unchanged weekly pay necessarily raise the cost of labor per hour. For the very workers the bill aims to protect, the result can be less formal hiring, the elimination of marginal jobs, or a migration toward informal arrangements, where work continues without a signed contract and without the rights the bill itself is meant to strengthen.

What tends to get left out of the debate is that informality is not a neutral state, nor merely an accounting distinction between having and not having a signed contract. Informal workers do not receive employer FGTS deposits or the unemployment-insurance protections associated with formal employment, and they face a more burdensome path to retirement contributions and often to formal credit because they lack an employer-issued pay stub. A law sold as protection for workers can, in practice, end up protecting a smaller share of the workforce, because it shrinks precisely the group that has a contract to protect. There is also the risk of higher unemployment, especially in sectors that already operate on thin margins, such as retail, because the effective hourly cost of each formal employee rises.

The central problem is not the 6x1 work schedule itself; it is the cost and rigidity of hiring within the law. However worthy a shorter workweek may be, it is quite different when mandated by the government. What needs fixing is precisely the part of the CLT the bill leaves untouched: the extent of government intervention in the employment relationship and the costs it imposes on voluntary exchange between worker and employer.

Reform should bring those two sides closer together so that formal hiring once again makes economic sense for both. Until structural changes make formal employment simpler and less costly, each new restriction layered onto the CLT risks shrinking the very formal sector it is supposed to protect and thereby manufacturing more of the informality the system claims to fight.