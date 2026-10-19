Iran's New Defense Minister Is A Veteran Arms Industry Chief, Vows Tech Expansion

Via The Cradle

Tehran appointed a new Defense Minister, military industry veteran Mehrdad Akhlaghi, on Sunday during a vote of confidence at an open session of the Iranian parliament.

Akhlaghi received 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions. Former Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was killed in US-Israeli strikes at the start of the illegal war in February.

Image via X/Tehran Times

After his killing, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Seyed Majid Ebn al-Reza as acting defense minister until Akhlaghi was voted in on Sunday.

The new defense minister had worked exclusively on military and weapons research for several years before entering the defense industry sector, where he began subsequently managing research and production activities at the same time, according to WANA.

Akhlaghi previously served as the managing director of the Islamic Republic’s Aerospace Industries Organization. He also headed Iran’s Defense Industries Organization.

He says the missile and drone programs are a major part of his military expansion plan.

Akhlaghi promised the ministry would pursue extensive drone research and production over the next 22 months.

Additionally, he vowed an expansion of aerospace and satellite technology. "We must build our military satellites ourselves and launch them ourselves," he said during parliamentary proceedings.

He outlined plans to advance an Iranian-developed heavy fighter aircraft and expand and increase the outsourcing of defense manufacturing components.

The minister has also issued a stern warning against the US and Israel.

"People can rest assured that they will most likely not dare to attack us," he told reporters. "If [the US] do, they themselves and the region will suffer enormous damage."

“If the American enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the brave Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic’s fighters will be surprising and extensive,” he went on to say.

Mehrdad Akhlaghi received a vote of confidence from the parliament today, officially becoming #Iran’s Minister of Defense. He does not come from a military background; his experience is primarily in the field of defense industrial engineering, including missile technology. https://t.co/iFTDzw4set — Mohammad Ghaderi | محمد قادری (@ghaderi62) October 18, 2026

He also vowed large-scale support for Tehran’s allies in the Axis of Resistance across the region.

"One of my most important measures will be to strengthen the resistance front more than ever before," Akhlaghi said after election.