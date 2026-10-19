IRGC Again Warns Trump: If US Bombing Renewed "World Will Face Serious Energy Crisis"

After President Trump previewed that he's mulling the resumption of a major US bombing campaign of Iran for after the November midterm elections, Iranian officials are busy pushing back with their own warnings and red lines. Trump has even lately teased potential new offensive action even before the US Congressional elections.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned against the US restarting attacks, saying that Tehran has "unfinished jobs" too - while also alleging Israel is dragging Washington along into more needless conflict.

via Reuters

"Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on X. "Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS," he stressed.

The reference to stay out of jail is a nod to the upcoming Israeli elections, which will happen in under two weeks. If Netanyahu's mandate isn't extended by becoming prime minister again, his corruption trials will resume in full swing.

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) followed with its own parallel warnings. Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi declared that Washington is simply in no position to renew the conflict.

As reported in state Tasnim, the IRGC spokesman said, "Most of America's bases in the region have been deactivated. Its forces are worn out and exhausted and are hundreds of kilometers away from Iran." He stressed that "if the region becomes unsafe for Iran, there will be no more security in the region."

The reference was to widespread reporting that over a dozen American bases and their personnel have essentially had to be folded up, and troops moved much further back, following Iran's devastating retaliatory missile and drone waves early in the war.

Mohebbi continued, "Technically and militarily, America does not have the capacity to create a new conflict, but since the elections are near, they may want to make achievements. We do not ignore the possibilities and are prepared to respond, and this time our response will be much more severe."

He warned further: "Even if America's action is limited, the world will face a serious energy crisis."

Other top Iranian officials are also saying 'regional war' will be assured if there is another US attack:

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader says Tehran will seek to escalate any renewed conflict to a regional war. Mohammed Mokhber, who was interim president after Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash, said Iran's "deterrence" had prevented the US and Israel "from using all their capabilities". Mokhber said it was "a joke to say that Europe and NATO didn’t stand with America. The bases in Britain are in America’s hands, and America has bases in most European countries. That’s where they got involved [and] fired missiles."

All of this comes after a weekend where Iran touted that it hit two tankers which were trying to traverse the Strait of Hormuz through 'unauthorized' routes. The IRGC said the ships caught fire after hitting mines.

Iranian hardliners say the time for nuclear weapons has come Killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who prohibited atomic bombs, has prompted calls to weaponise enrichment programme https://t.co/aHD6LCEPmx — Giovanni Staunovo🛢 (@staunovo) October 19, 2026

On the stalled peace negotiations front, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is expected to visit Tehran again this week. Presumably, he's likely to deliver Washington's latest messaging, assuming there are any 'offers' still on the table.