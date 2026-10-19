Kylie Jenner Sparks Backlash Over $50 Million Bra At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in a staggering $50 million diamond-encrusted bra as furious viewers accused the lingerie giant of snubbing veteran supermodels in favor of the reality television star.

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The 29-year-old beauty mogul stunned audiences Sunday night when she appeared on the runway in Culver City, California, wearing the brand's legendary Fantasy Bra, marking its highly anticipated return after an eight-year absence.

Kylie Jenner makes her Victoria's Secret fashion show debut. 🪽



📷 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/4JKT5o54Lf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2026

Timothée Chalamet reacts to Kylie Jenner walking for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/9qT7wrEhjy — Timothée Nation (@timotheenation) October 19, 2026

However, what was supposed to be a glamorous comeback quickly erupted into controversy.

The extravagant creation, designed by luxury jeweler Jacob & Co., features 4,410 natural diamonds and a massive 75.54-carat yellow diamond centerpiece reportedly valued at $22 million. The dazzling garment required more than 1,000 hours of craftsmanship and weighings approximately four pounds.

Yet, critics were less concerned about the diamonds than the woman chosen to wear them.

"Kylie Jenner got the fantasy bra... cancel this sh** right now," one X user said.

"All that surgery to wear a skirt?" another user asked.

"This is UNACCEPTABLE," said another outraged fan, while another tweeted, "Out of literally anyone ever why the F**K did they put the fantasy bra on Kylie Jenner."

The coveted Fantasy Bra has previously been worn by modeling legends including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima.

Victoria's Secret defended its decision, pointing to Jenner's enormous cultural influence and global celebrity status.

"Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing," Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman told Vogue: "That's the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it's true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She's really created her own culture, which - how many people can say that?"