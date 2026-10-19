My Grandmother's "Just-In-Case" Cupboard Doesn't Look So Eccentric Anymore

Authored by Madge Waggy via A lot will happen in 2026!,

My grandmother kept a cupboard she called the just-in-case, and for most of my childhood I read it as a harmless eccentricity rather than what it was - a wound made edible. She had been a girl during the Depression, and somewhere in her twenties she had learned to keep tinned beans, sacks of flour, jars sealed with wax and paper, all of it rotated with the humourless discipline of a quartermaster provisioning for a war that had already ended but might, at any hour, resume. Nothing in that cupboard was ever eaten first. It sat at the back of the shelf like a private insurance policy against a world that had once taken everything from her family and could, she believed, do so again at a moment's notice.

For years the cupboard looked like a relic. The country around it grew fat. Food in America became cheap in a way that no other civilisation in history had ever managed, cheap enough that a family could throw away a third of what it bought and call it a lifestyle, cheap enough that the word hunger retreated into the vocabulary of charity drives and faraway places. We built an entire national identity on the assumption that the shelves would always be full, that the price would always be bearable, that the great problem of food would remain a problem of excess rather than of want. To doubt that assumption in the middle of the nineties was to be faintly embarrassing, like a man who keeps a shotgun in a suburb.

Then the erosion began, and it began so quietly that it registered less as a crisis than as a mood. A receipt that used to total forty dollars now totals sixty and buys less. A bag of chips feels lighter in the hand. A cut of beef that was once a weekly habit becomes a monthly occasion, and nobody announces the change because there is nothing to announce - the change simply happens, and the new state of things becomes the baseline against which the next change will be measured. This is the particular cruelty of slow decline: it is always, at any given moment, almost bearable, and so it is never quite urgent enough to resist.

What follows is an attempt to take the temperature of that decline, using what can be measured and admitting plainly where measurement fails. The argument is not that America is about to re-enter 1932, with soup kitchens on every corner and men in cloth caps hiding their faces in a breadline. The argument is subtler and, in some ways, more disturbing - that the country is sliding back toward the conditions that produced the Depression diet, that the slide is visible now to anyone who bothers to look at a scale, a price tag, or an empty shelf, and that the most likely future is not collapse but a long, grinding narrowing in which abundance survives as an appearance while it dies as a reality.

🩸 What the Register Confesses

Begin where every household begins, at the point of sale, because that is where the first symptoms surface and where the official figures are quietly outstripped by what people actually pay. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that grocery prices rose by roughly 2.9 percent over the twelve months to September 2026, with overall food inflation running near 2.5 percent, and a government forecast for the coming year of about three percent - numbers that arrive in the newspapers as reassurance. The reassurance is largely an artefact of averaging. A three-percent basket is composed of items that fell, items that held, and items that detonated, and the shopper does not buy an average; the shopper buys the specific things a household needs, and the things a household needs have a habit of being the things that detonated.

Beef is the clearest case, and it deserves the attention it gets because it is the load-bearing protein of the working table. Ground beef, the cheapest way a family can put red meat on a plate, climbed roughly 18.9 percent year over year, averaging near $6.75 a pound, while a pound of steak approached $12.80 by May 2026 - prices that would have read as a butcher's fantasy a decade earlier. The Department of Agriculture expects beef and veal to rise another five to nine percent through the year, depending on which forecast you trust, and the reasons are structural rather than temporary, which is to say the reasons will not politely go away when the news cycle turns. Coffee, meanwhile, has risen about 55 percent since February 2024, a fact that lands harder when you remember that almost no coffee is grown domestically and the entire supply depends on weather and politics thousands of miles away. Lettuce added 39 percent over a comparable stretch, sirloin steak 21 percent, orange juice 15 percent, and the small consolations - sweets, biscuits, the cheap sugar that a household reaches for when everything savoury has become expensive - are forecast to climb close to seven percent in 2026 alone.

Ground beef: up roughly 18.9 percent year over year, averaging near $6.75 a pound.

Coffee: up about 55 percent since February 2024, with a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian beans layered on top.

Lettuce: up 39 percent; sirloin steak up 21 percent; orange juice up 15 percent.

Sugar and confectionery: forecast to rise nearly 7 percent in 2026.

Imported pasta: pushed upward by a tariff that has reached 107 percent.

Cocoa: more than doubled since 2024 as West African harvests fail.

Underneath the headline items sits the tariff layer, which the shopper rarely sees and invariably pays. A levy on Brazilian coffee, a punitive rate on European pasta, duties scattered across imported cheese, olive oil, seafood and out-of-season produce - each one is small enough to be invisible on its own, and together they form a quiet surcharge on the entire act of eating. Add to this the slower pressures that no policy can reverse quickly: drought driving up the cost of feed, ranchers reducing herds because they cannot afford to keep them, and a rebuilding cycle measured in years rather than months. None of it is a cliff. All of it is a slope, and the slope tilts the same way every month.

🖼️ Item 12-month change Note 🥩 Ground beef ≈ +18.9% averages near $6.75/lb ☕ Coffee ≈ +55% since Feb 2024; plus 50% tariff 🥬 Lettuce ≈ +39% 🥩 Sirloin steak ≈ +21% near $12.80/lb 🍊 Orange juice ≈ +15% 🍫 Cocoa > +100% since 2024 🍬 Sugar & sweets ≈ +7% forecast, 2026 🍝 Imported pasta tariff 107% cost passed to shelf

Eggs deserve a paragraph of their own, because they are the one category that fell and because their fall is instructive. After the grotesque spike that briefly made a carton of eggs a luxury item and a national talking point, prices came down by roughly a quarter from the prior year by mid-2026, and the relief was real. It was also narrow. A family that saved two dollars on eggs did not bank the two dollars; it spent them on beef, which had risen by more than the eggs had fallen. The single visible victory in the grocery aisle was therefore not a victory at all but a transfer, and it flattered the whole basket into looking calmer than it was. This is the rhythm of the present: not a uniform grind but a series of lurches, one category collapsing while another detonates, letting a household breathe in one aisle while it bleeds in the next, and always leaving the shopper to guess which is which.

📉 The Vanishing Gram

A price rise announces itself on a tag. The other kind of rise hides inside the package, and it is arguably more insidious because it is unmeasured by any index that watches the sticker rather than the contents. A bag of crisps that weighed 300 grams now weighs 250 and costs the same. A carton of ice cream quietly sheds a scoop. A loaf of bread loses a slice, a bottle of oil loses an ounce, a block of chocolate shrinks along its edges while the wrapper stays the same size. Each of these is a price increase dressed as a continuity, and every one of them is invisible on a receipt, which is precisely why the practice has spread until it is nearly universal.

The mechanism works because the human eye is calibrated to price, not to weight. We remember that a thing cost two dollars; we do not remember that it weighed 300 grams, because we never looked. The manufacturer exploits the gap between those two memories, and does so legally, and the consumer absorbs the loss without ever feeling robbed. Over a year, the accumulated effect of shrinkflation across a full grocery basket can add several percentage points to the true cost of eating - points that never appear in the inflation statistics, because the statistics measure the price of the item and not the amount of it. The number that the government reports is, in this narrow and important sense, a number about labels rather than about food.

What makes the practice feel like a betrayal rather than a mere accounting trick is the way it implicates the household's competence. A careful shopper who compares prices, who notices that brand X is cheaper than brand Y, is still being quietly fleeced by brand X shrinking its box faster than brand Y shrinks its own. The tools of thrift that a Depression-era household wielded with precision - a sharp eye, a good memory, a mental ledger of what things ought to cost - are being systematically defeated by a category of increase that the eye cannot see and the memory cannot hold. To defend yourself you need a scale, and almost nobody owns a scale, and that asymmetry is the whole point.

🕳️ When the Shelf Forgets

Prices tell you what food costs. Absence tells you something colder, which is what food actually is. Anyone who lived through the spring of 2020, when a run on toilet paper briefly made an entire civilisation look deranged, learned a lesson no statistician bothers to print: abundance is a habit rather than a guarantee, and it can be withdrawn from a shelf in a single weekend without any warning that a withdrawal is coming. That lesson was supposed to be forgotten once the crisis passed. Instead it has been quietly rehearsed ever since, in smaller and more local forms, as shortages arrive and depart and arrive again.

Consider the recent litany, each entry trivial on its own and collectively telling. Baby formula vanished for months, exposing the fact that an entire category of infant nutrition depended on a handful of plants. Sriracha disappeared when a chilli harvest failed, and the internet mourned. Cream cheese, canned pet food, popcorn, mustard of all things - each absence carried its own tidy explanation, a shuttered factory here, a bad harvest there, a labour force thinned until the trucks still ran and the shelves still emptied. No single one of these was a crisis. Together they sketched the outline of a system that is less a machine than a nervous organism prone to flinching, and the flinching is becoming more frequent.

A detail from the present deserves more attention than it received, because it marks a shift in where the fragility actually lives. For most of the post-war period, the weak point in the food supply was production - a bad harvest, a disease, a drought. Now the weak point has migrated to labour and logistics, to the warehouses that are half-staffed, the drivers who are aging out, the last mile that grows thinner every year. The consequence is a strange and unsettling paradox: a store can sit full at the distribution centre and bare at eye level, its backroom stocked while its shelves gape, because the people who would have moved the goods from the truck to the aisle are simply not there. The failure is human now rather than agricultural, and a human failure is harder to fix with a policy because it involves bodies rather than acres.

🐄 The Herd at the Edge

Follow the beef, because beef is the clearest single instrument for reading the whole apparatus, and what it registers is a supply that has been quietly contracting for years while demand has stayed stubborn. The American cattle herd sits at a 75-year low of roughly 86.2 million head, the residue of drought, expensive feed, and the perfectly rational decision by ranchers to sell animals rather than feed them at a loss. A herd, unlike a factory, cannot be switched back on. You cannot simply hire more cows. Rebuilding takes eighteen to thirty months at the very least, and most forecasts push any real relief past 2028, which means the price of a steak this evening is being decided in pastures right now by animals not yet born.

The arithmetic of a shrinking herd is brutal in its simplicity, and it explains why beef has become the emblem of the whole squeeze. When feed costs rise, ranchers cull. When ranchers cull, supply rises briefly and prices dip, which tempts everyone to think the problem is over. Then the culling catches up, supply tightens, and prices climb past where they started, and the ranchers who want to rebuild must do so into a market where the cost of a breeding animal has itself risen. The cycle runs on a clock of years, and no government, however energetic, can compress that clock. Cattle are not software. You cannot ship a patch.

Set beside the historical record, the parallel stops being merely poetic and starts to feel like a warning. In 1930, New York City ran eighty-three breadlines and Philadelphia ran eighty; the mobster Al Capone, of all people, opened a soup kitchen in Chicago and fed thousands because the official machinery was overwhelmed. Peanut butter, at ten cents a pound, became the poor household's protein precisely because meat had priced itself beyond reach, and a generation learned to build meals around legumes and grains not from conviction but from arithmetic. One small fact from the breadline photographs of that era has stayed with me since I first read it: there are almost no women in them. Women, who held roughly a quarter of the workforce and were the first to be laid off, hid their hunger at home while the men queued in public, so that the visible face of the Depression was a man's face and the invisible suffering was a woman's. Something of that shape is already faintly visible now - the roast shrinking, legumes creeping onto plates, the restaurant demoted from routine to occasion - and it is arriving first in the households with the least room to absorb it.

📊 The Credibility Gap

An awkward fact hangs over all of this, and it is the gap between what the statistics say and what people feel. More than eighty percent of shoppers report that food prices have risen by more than the official figures suggest, and while it is tempting to dismiss that as ignorance or alarmism, the gap has a rational explanation that deserves a hearing. The statistician measures a fixed basket of goods and weights it according to the average household. The shopper buys the specific basket that their family actually eats, and that basket is not average. It skews toward the staples that have risen fastest, toward the cheap proteins that have detonated, toward the items that a stretched budget cannot substitute away from. The statistician is measuring the temperature of a lake; the swimmer is standing in the one spot that is boiling.

There is a second and less flattering reason for the gap, which is that the official basket adjusts for substitution in a way that flatters the result. When beef becomes too expensive and a family switches to chicken, the statistician records that the family is buying chicken, and chicken is cheaper, so the index improves. The family, however, experiences the switch as a loss - they wanted beef and settled for chicken, and the settling is the whole point. The index measures what they now buy; it does not measure what they have given up. This is why an economy can post a modest inflation number while a population feels that it is eating worse, because it is, and the statistic has no field in which to record the disappointment.

For anyone trying to read the future, the implication is that the official numbers should be treated as a floor rather than a ceiling, and the lived experience of the checkout as the truer signal. When a statistic and a sensation diverge this widely for this long, the statistic is usually the one lagging. The body knows the price of food before the spreadsheet does, and the body has been telling a darker story than the spreadsheet for several years now. It would be prudent to believe the body.

🍲 The Anatomy of Want

Strip away the sepia romance that clings to the 1930s, and look honestly at what the Depression actually put on the plate. Money collapsed, unemployment reached a quarter of the workforce, and the diet narrowed to whatever could be stretched: beans and cornbread, potato soup, dandelion greens pulled from a yard, organ meats that the butcher had once thrown to the dogs, breads baked without egg or yeast because both had become luxuries. Malnutrition spread alongside the unemployment rolls, and for millions the only square meal of the week came from a soup kitchen or a relief station, eaten standing up and swallowed with a measure of shame. The era did not produce a cuisine of pleasure; it produced a discipline of scarcity, a body of practical knowledge for making the inedible edible and the edible last.

The specific dishes of that period read today like a museum of ingenuity born of desperation. Hoover stew, a thin vegetable and macaroni concoction named after a president blamed for the hunger. Mock apple pie, built from Ritz crackers when apples were unaffordable, and convincing enough to fool a child. Milk toast, cream of wheat, chipped beef on toast - a dish the soldiers nicknamed SOS and the mothers served without apology. Cornmeal mush, fried in the pan the next morning when the mush had set. The empty pockets turned inside out became known as Hoover flags, a joke that carried the weight of a whole generation's humiliation. Every one of those dishes was a small negotiation between what a family wanted and what a family could afford, and the negotiations were won by the second party.

What is returning now is not the recipes but the discipline, and it is returning with a modern accent. The Depression had no freezer aisle, no vacuum sealer, no warehouse club, no discount app; it had a garden, a jar, and a stove that burned whatever was cheap. The modern household inherits the instinct without the toolkit, which is why the substitution shows up first in behaviour rather than in dishes - store brands replacing name brands, bulk buying when a staple is on sale, the meatless dinner that began as a cost decision and quietly settled into habit, the takeaway demoted from routine convenience to occasional treat. Beneath all of it runs the realisation that our great-grandparents reached slowly and we are reaching at speed: that a full shelf is a proposition rather than a fact, and that propositions can be withdrawn.

🫥 The Shame of the Line

Hunger has an economics and it has a psychology, and the psychology is the part that history books skip. During the Depression, accepting charity carried a stigma that the modern welfare state has largely dissolved; people hid their faces from photographers when they queued, because the breadline was a public confession of failure in a culture that had promised that hard work would always suffice. That shame shaped how a generation ate long after the money returned. Families developed elaborate codes to disguise substitution - the meat stretched with breadcrumbs so no one would notice, the guest served first and best, the mother eating least and claiming she was not hungry. The scarcity was real, but the performance of plenty was a kind of armour.

Something of that performative instinct has returned, though in subtler form. The modern version is less about hiding from a photographer and more about hiding from the group chat - the holiday meal assembled with care so the guests do not see the corners cut, the birthday cake that cost less than it looks, the dinner party where the host spends the week eating plainly so that the evening can look abundant. Scarcity, when it arrives in a wealthy country, does not announce itself with the drama of a breadline; it arrives as a quiet series of choices made at the margins, and the household works hard to keep the margins out of sight.

There is a darker implication buried in this, which is that the full scale of the narrowing may be invisible precisely because people are skilled at disguising it. If everyone is performing plenty, no one can easily tell how many are actually struggling, and the problem stays underdiagnosed by the institutions that rely on visible distress to justify action. The Depression announced itself through breadlines because the shame was eventually too heavy to hide. The present squeeze announces itself through nothing at all - through a lower cut of meat, a cheaper coffee, a smaller bar - and a population trained to perform comfort may hide the strain from itself as efficiently as it hides it from the neighbours.

🥔 The Substitution Kitchen

Look at what people are actually cooking, rather than what the recipe sites promote, and the substitution is easy to trace. Meat is the first thing to be rationed by price, and so the kitchen turns toward the ingredients that once carried the Depression: dried beans and lentils, which are cheap, filling, and nutritionally excellent; root vegetables, which store well and forgive neglect; eggs, rice, oats and cornmeal; the cheap cuts that reward long cooking; the canned tomato that turns a handful of odds and ends into a sauce. None of this is deprivation in the strict sense. A pot of beans with a smoked bone and a heel of bread is a decent dinner by any standard, and a skilled cook can feed a family well on a budget that a careless one would blow on a single restaurant meal.

The catch is time. Cheap food is almost always slow food, and the household that saves money on ingredients frequently pays for the saving in hours, which is a form of cost that the ledger of a busy family cannot easily absorb. Soaking beans overnight, simmering a cheap cut for three hours, baking bread from scratch - each of these trades the scarcest resource in a modern household, which is time, for the resource that has become tightest in the wallet. This is the cruel trade that the Depression household did not have to make, because its time was less monetised and its rhythms slower; the modern family must find the hours somewhere, usually by sacrificing rest.

The generation now learning these skills is doing so without a teacher, which is its own kind of loss. Depression-era families inherited cooking knowledge along an unbroken chain from a mother or grandmother who had always cooked this way, and the chain carried not only recipes but technique, judgement, the small calibrations that no written recipe captures. Two generations of convenience eating broke that chain, and what is being rebuilt now is being rebuilt from videos and guesswork, imperfectly, by people whose parents never soaked a bean and whose grandparents were too distant to ask. The skills are returning; the continuity is not.

🌱 Ground Under the Fingernails

The first real defence against all of this is the oldest one, and it costs almost nothing but attention: a patch of ground, a windowsill, a few pots, planted with something that will feed you. A garden converts sunlight and patience into calories that no supermarket can reprice, and it does so at a return that no savings account currently matches. It need not be grand - a strip of beans along a fence, a few tomato plants, a pot of herbs by a kitchen window will outproduce the beginner's expectation and cost less than the same harvest would at the till by the following autumn. The point is not self-sufficiency, which is a fantasy, but resilience, which is achievable.

Start small and stagger the planting, so that a single failure does not wipe out the season.

Favour calorie-dense and fast-cycling crops - courgette, beans, leafy greens, potatoes - over decorative ones.

Learn to save seed, which converts one purchase into an indefinite supply.

Compost everything, turning kitchen waste into free soil and cutting the bin at the same time.

Keep a rough ledger of what the garden spares you at the till, because the numbers are more motivating than the theory.

Join a community plot if you have no yard; it solves the space problem and supplies the thing a solitary gardener most lacks, which is company.

High-yield crops reward effort with a disproportionate harvest, and the surplus, unlike money, does not lose value to inflation; a glut of courgettes in August is a glut of courgettes whenever the prices spike. The garden also delivers a benefit that is harder to quantify and easy to underestimate: it restores a sense of agency. When everything about the food system feels distant and uncontrollable - the weather in Brazil, the tariff in Brussels, the herd in Texas - the garden is small enough to be understood and immediate enough to be influenced, and that psychological return may be worth as much as the produce.

🫙 The Long Keeping

Preservation is the second defence and the more serious of the two, because a garden gluts and gluts rot, and the difference between a household that eats from its summer all winter and one that does not comes down to the willingness to spend a hot afternoon at a stove. Canning once felt like a grandmother's eccentricity, the sort of thing one admired and never attempted; it is now a quiet form of self-insurance against a shelf that may or may not hold what you need at a price you can bear. The methods differ sharply in difficulty, and the honest ranking below is worth more than any glossy guide, because pairing the wrong method with the wrong food is how a pantry turns poisonous.

🖼️ Method Best For Difficulty Shelf Life 🫙 Water-bath canning High-acid: fruit, tomatoes, pickles, sauces Moderate 12-18 months ❄️ Freezing Most vegetables, fruit, meat, leftovers Easy 3-12 months ☀️ Dehydrating Herbs, fruit leather, jerky, some vegetables Easy 6-12 months 🧫 Fermenting Cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, hot sauce Moderate 2-6 months 🧂 Salting & curing Meat, fish, preserved lemons Harder Months to years

Fermentation deserves a particular nod, because it is the oldest and cheapest of the methods and the one most likely to survive a power cut. A crock of sauerkraut bubbling on a counter needs no electricity, no freezer space, and no skill beyond patience and salt, and it improves as it sits. The pressure canner, by contrast, is the method that frightens beginners and the one that most rewards the courage to learn it, since it is the only safe way to preserve low-acid vegetables and meat at room temperature. A jar of preserved food is more than a memory of the past; it is a small refusal to let the price of things dictate every meal, and the refusal compounds with every shelf filled.

🕸️ The Short Chain

Beyond the fence and the jar lies the deeper question of where food actually comes from, and the honest answer for most households is a chain so long and so leveraged that its fragility is built in rather than accidental. Shortening that distance is the patient work of a lifetime: buying from farmers directly, joining a cooperative, subscribing to a community-supported agriculture share, treating the local grower less as a quaint alternative than as a load-bearing wall in the structure of a household's food security. The shorter the chain, the fewer the joints at which it can snap, and the more of the money stays in the place where the food is eaten.

Permaculture and urban farming push production back toward the city that consumes it, and seed networks keep genetic variety from collapsing into a handful of vulnerable commercial strains, which is a form of insurance that pays off only in the years when it suddenly matters. Cutting waste is the cheapest yield of all, since the food you bought and threw away was the most expensive food in the house, purchased and then discarded, paid for twice and eaten once. A household that halves its waste has, in effect, given itself a raise without earning a penny more, and that is a return no market can offer.

🌍 Distant Weather

No account of the present squeeze is complete without the global dimension, because the price of food in a Midwestern town is now set partly by rainfall in Brazil, drought in West Africa, and politics in capitals the shopper will never visit. Coffee is the clearest example: almost none of it is grown domestically, the supply depends on harvests in two countries that have both suffered badly, and a tariff on one of them has been layered on top of an already tight market. Cocoa is worse, with disease and drought in West Africa having more than doubled the price of the raw material in two years, which means the chocolate bar is a commodity long before it is a treat. The shopper experiences all of this as an inexplicable increase; the reality is a chain of cause that runs across an ocean and a hemisphere.

Climate is the slow variable that no policy can negotiate with, and it is reorganising the map of what grows where. Regions that were reliable are becoming erratic; the crop failures that used to happen once a decade are happening more often; and the buffer stocks that once absorbed a bad year have been drawn down across the world. The planet is, in effect, running a thinner pantry than it used to, and a thinner pantry turns every local shock into a global one. The household that plants a garden and fills a jar is, in a small way, insulating itself from weather it will never see.

⚰️ What Could Break

It is worth asking, coldly, what the failure modes actually are, because the answer is more varied and more frightening than the single image of a breadline. The mild scenario is what is already happening: a long, uneven narrowing, punctuated by shortages that stay local and prices that rise faster than wages, producing a population that eats worse without ever quite being hungry. The middling scenario involves a genuine shock - a war that closes a grain corridor, a disease that guts a staple crop, an energy crisis that makes fertiliser unaffordable - and the narrowing accelerates from years into months. The severe scenario, the one that keeps the doomsayers in business, is a combination of shocks that overwhelms the buffer, and in that world the breadline stops being a metaphor and becomes a queue.

What makes the severe scenario more plausible than it used to be is the thinness of the buffers. Just-in-time logistics, which made food cheap, also removed the slack that used to absorb a shock, and a system optimised for efficiency is by definition a system with little room for error. The warehouse that holds two days of stock instead of two weeks is a marvel of cost control until the trucks stop, and then it is two days from empty. A country that has spent forty years removing redundancy in the name of price has, without quite intending it, spent forty years removing the very thing that would protect it in a crisis.

🕯️ No Tidy Ending

Where this all ends cannot be known, and the honest position is to refuse the tidy arc that turns every worry into a lesson and every lesson into a moral. Prices may plateau; some already have, eggs have fallen, and a forecast of three percent for the year sounds almost gentle, until you remember that gentleness is measured against a 2020 baseline that groceries have already left twenty-five to thirty percent behind, and that the cattle herd will not recover before 2028 whatever any politician does this year. The shortages will stay small and local until, one week, they do not. The jars will hold until they are eaten. The herd will be rebuilt by ranchers watching a sky that has stopped being predictable, and the price of a pound of beef will be set by weather in places most shoppers will never name.

What lingers is a question that admits no comfortable answer. Are we living through a temporary squeeze that will ease as the shocks recede, or the early, gentle slope of a longer descent that our grandparents already mapped and we merely forgot? And will the difference even be visible from inside a supermarket, where the shelves still look full enough, most weeks, to let us keep believing that plenty is the default and scarcity the interruption, when the truth may be the other way around? My grandmother's cupboard, which I once found charming and faintly ridiculous, now looks less like an eccentricity and more like a quiet piece of wisdom passed down from a woman who had already learned, at great cost, that the good times are not obliged to last.