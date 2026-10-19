Putin's Hometown: Biggest Ukrainian Attack On St. Petersburg Since War's Start

St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, came under heavy drone attack early Sunday - resulting in huge fires over what is also the second most important civic center after Moscow.

An oil depot and oil export facility suffered direct hits, despite President Trump multiple times making it known that he's vehemently opposed to such attacks, given the diesel supply crisis.

Via AFP

One person was killed and at least five more were injured in this latest long-range drone wave, Aleksandr Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, announced on Telegram. He also added that a dozen apartment buildings and two private residences suffered damage in the attack. A large bridge was also targeted.

Extensive blazes have been observed at the Petersburg oil terminal and the Ruchyi oil depot, and industrial warehouses in the Kolpinsky District. Some 20,000 residents in the area were also left without power after a pair of electrical substations were hit. State media later updated the number of injuries to at least ten.

The Wall Street Journal underscores the symbolism of a major Ukrainian attack on "Putin's hometown" in the following:

Ukrainian drones unleashed early Sunday the biggest attack on St. Petersburg since the start of the war, hitting a major oil terminal and other critical targets in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hometown following the collapse of a fragile energy ceasefire. Kyiv had refrained from hitting energy targets inside Russia for days following President Trump’s announcement last week of a ceasefire on such strikes which have degraded Russia’s ability to refine fuel, turned the country into a net fuel importer and pressured an already tight global fuel market.

A data center of Russia's largest social media platform VK, formerly known as VKontakte, was also struck - though the company said its services remain operational.

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In the attack aftermath, media reports have tallied that some 1,000 drones or more were sent against St. Petersburg.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has stated in response to Trump pressure that the Russians are continuing their own strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He said that over the last week alone Russia had launched nearly 2,700 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 66 missiles.

"The Russians are trying to cause a blackout," he wrote in a Sunday social media post. "And America should see that Russia is not taking any reciprocal steps in response to sanctions relief or agreements."

Firefighters are still working at the Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg after it was struck by Ukrainian drones. The facility has been heavily damaged by the resulting fire, with little appearing salvageable. #Russia https://t.co/dr0fxRen69 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday denied claims from Kiev that the White House ordered the throttling of SpaceX's military-grade Starshield satellite network used by Ukraine.

"I don’t know what Zelensky said, I’m not sure Zelensky knows what he’s talking about, but it wasn’t deliberate," Rubio said on Saturday. "We had nothing to do with that. I don’t, the United States, nobody ordered that Starlink speed to be slowed down. It sort of happened, but my understanding is it’s been restored, it’s back to what it was before."

"Starshield is a contract with the US military, it has nothing to do with Ukraine. I know Ukraine wants access to Starshield, they do not have Starshield now. They’ve asked for access to it in order to conduct deep strikes inside of Russia. They do not have access to it at this moment. Those are two different products," he added.

At least one person was killed and 15 injured after Ukrainian drones struck oil facilities, logistics and data centers in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region https://t.co/6ebQ2N4rSG https://t.co/Zv9GCkucnq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2026

In follow-up, on Monday Rubio broadly addressed the diplomatic stalemate related to peace talks and a potential resumption.

"We see nothing good coming from this war," Rubio said. "We see a lot of downside to it, including the very real risk of escalation and spread of this thing... into another country because of a failed sabotage attack, because of drones that are hit with electronic warfare and they wander into a neighboring country."