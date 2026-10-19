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This Is Perhaps The Most Dystopian Thing Ever…

This Is Perhaps The Most Dystopian Thing Ever...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

France's streets burned, shops were looted and stripped bare and a historic town hall collapsed under arson. Yet the most striking images from Saturday night were not the fires. They were the people who carried on as if nothing was happening.

One woman jogged straight through thick black smoke past a burning barricade, treating the chaos like an outdoor treadmill session.

Groups of French boomers kept dancing while buildings were torched around them, and a tour guide was filmed continuing her routine for visitors, smiling and pointing out landmarks while flames literally engulfed the city right in front of tourists.

Meanwhile, the so called leader of France President Emmanuel Macron was filmed at a Celine Dion concert.

This is the backdrop to the worst night of rioting and unrest in years. Authorities reported roughly 550,000 people on the streets (others claimed 800,000). The day produced between 1,200 and 1,800 arrests and more than 500 injured police, gendarmes and firefighters. One person died of cardiac arrest in Paris.

In Limoges the 143-year-old city hall was deliberately set alight; its spire and roof collapsed. Prefect Maurice Barate called the attackers "a wild horde."

Mayor Guillaume Guérin said those who entered threatened staff, telling them they would be killed. The building had survived two world wars.

In Lyon the tourist office, described as a heritage building in the heart of the city, was set ablaze, with officials calling the loss a tragedy.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the government would not be "intimidated" and blamed the "ultra-left" and criminals. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez pointed to "far-left" protesters joined by "criminals who looted and ransacked."

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire stated that "whole streets have been devastated." Macron, while still claiming there were legitimate protesters who should not be ignored, later said those who broke into buildings, attacked prefectures and looted town halls "will be prosecuted and punished."

In Marseille, rioters forced their way into city hall, toppled a bust of Marianne and raised Palestinian flags.

Rolex, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and other stores were emptied in daylight.

Looters also broke into the Centre Bourse shopping mall and began taking everything they could carry.

Prefect Jacques Witkowski said the people involved "ne sont pas venus pour manifester, mais piller" - they did not come to demonstrate, they came to loot.

In Paris a woman who had joined the marches was filmed shouting "This isn't the cause" as others began looting; she was pushed aside and told they had "urgent shopping" to do.

Restaurant owner Aline of La Barrique was beaten, her face bruised, her place sacked and burned.

A phone-shop owner sat among the shattered remains of his business.

In Nice a person connected to an attacked store was assaulted after confronting the rioters.

Groups also hijacked tourist train cars.

Another clip shows supposed student protesters pausing to loot a jewellery store.

Footage of the looting and street chaos has been widely shared as the direct outcome of left-wing policies and education that prioritised ideology over basic order.

Footage from multiple cities shows few French flags among the most violent crowds. Islamic and Palestinian flags dominate.

One clip shows men pausing the looting and violence in a Paris street to pray, then continuing.

A Spanish journalist was confronted by two men making throat-slitting gestures; reports described them as second- and third-generation migrants.

An image of a Joan of Arc figure in a hijab holding a Palestinian flag circulated widely.

A circulating account from journalist Paul Amar claimed groups arrived with addresses of town halls and Jewish-owned shops and that, on one Marseille street, businesses owned by Jews were burned while those run by Muslims were not.

Organised Networks, Not Spontaneous Students

This is not a spontaneous student protest that got out of hand.

A Fox News Digital investigation found that of roughly 50 organisations active around the unrest, only about one-third were actual student or youth groups. The rest included labour unions, communist and socialist organisations, the French Communist Party, La France Insoumise and a Palestinian advocacy group.

The same reporting traced funding and amplification to networks linked to Shanghai-based tycoon Neville Roy Singham, including outlets such as BreakThrough News.

The violence is being amplified by a red-green alliance of communists, socialists and Islamists using "student" grievances as cover for broader disruption.

A clip circulating on X shows pallets of bottles appearing on the street as if staged in advance, suggesting the chaos was organised and rioters were being equipped rather than acting spontaneously.

The original complaints about teacher shortages and ageing school buildings are now just a footnote.

France spends above the EU average on upper-secondary education. None of that explains why luxury stores were emptied, why a 19th-century town hall was torched, why people are being beaten in the streets or their own places of business, or why large sections of the crowds waved foreign flags and paused to pray in the street.

The media continues to centre "education reform" and cost-of-living framing. The videos show something else entirely: organised destruction enabled by decades of open borders, with first-, second- and third-generation migrants doing the smashing and burning.

While the country was being looted and set alight, people danced, jogged through the smoke, gave guided tours and the president attended a concert. That is the clearest picture of how detached the official story has become from what is actually happening on the ground.

Tyler Durden Mon, 10/19/2026 - 12:10




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