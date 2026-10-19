This Is Perhaps The Most Dystopian Thing Ever...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

France's streets burned, shops were looted and stripped bare and a historic town hall collapsed under arson. Yet the most striking images from Saturday night were not the fires. They were the people who carried on as if nothing was happening.

One woman jogged straight through thick black smoke past a burning barricade, treating the chaos like an outdoor treadmill session.

Groups of French boomers kept dancing while buildings were torched around them, and a tour guide was filmed continuing her routine for visitors, smiling and pointing out landmarks while flames literally engulfed the city right in front of tourists.

?French locals prefer to keep dancing while watching their country being fully destroyed… ??



meanwhile! French President Macron joins a Celine Dion concert ..



?FRANCE IS DONE !?#France #Macron #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/sQw9zr81Ku — TruthTrencherX (@TruthTrencher) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the so called leader of France President Emmanuel Macron was filmed at a Celine Dion concert.

The most dystopian fitness video on the internet just dropped. ??



Paris is literally burning, protesters are shutting down the streets, and this woman is casually jogging past a burning barricade like it’s a treadmill session. She is literally running through thick black smoke… pic.twitter.com/KBhFmkRsVV — Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) October 18, 2026

La guide touristique qui fait semblant que tout va bien alors que Paris est en feu ??????? pic.twitter.com/ZWyjjgfQyh — Nasss?? (@NassimMTL) October 18, 2026

This is the backdrop to the worst night of rioting and unrest in years. Authorities reported roughly 550,000 people on the streets (others claimed 800,000). The day produced between 1,200 and 1,800 arrests and more than 500 injured police, gendarmes and firefighters. One person died of cardiac arrest in Paris.

Riots across France today.



Looting, fires, vandalism and attacks against policemen and firefighters reported from cities across the country. pic.twitter.com/ZpVnuXTvC3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

This isn’t St Petersburg or Belgorod in Russia. And it isn’t Kiev in Ukraine…



This is Paris.



But at the moment it’s pretty hard to tell the difference.



Video: Media BBG pic.twitter.com/U6y09Cfwdv — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) October 18, 2026

In Limoges the 143-year-old city hall was deliberately set alight; its spire and roof collapsed. Prefect Maurice Barate called the attackers "a wild horde."

BREAKING:



The town hall of Limoges, built in 1873, didn’t survive today’s riots.



The building’s spire has now collapsed pic.twitter.com/yleJx8MKCo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Mayor Guillaume Guérin said those who entered threatened staff, telling them they would be killed. The building had survived two world wars.

In Lyon the tourist office, described as a heritage building in the heart of the city, was set ablaze, with officials calling the loss a tragedy.

?? | URGENTE: Oficina de turismo incendiada en Lyon: "Es un edificio patrimonial en pleno corazón de la ciudad (…) perder de esta manera esta oficina, para nosotros, verdaderamente, es una tragedia". pic.twitter.com/oPr71UdrwX — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 17, 2026

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the government would not be "intimidated" and blamed the "ultra-left" and criminals. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez pointed to "far-left" protesters joined by "criminals who looted and ransacked."

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire stated that "whole streets have been devastated." Macron, while still claiming there were legitimate protesters who should not be ignored, later said those who broke into buildings, attacked prefectures and looted town halls "will be prosecuted and punished."

In Marseille, rioters forced their way into city hall, toppled a bust of Marianne and raised Palestinian flags.

Marseille city hall has fallen & they have put up Palestinian flags inside

pic.twitter.com/VzqM0em2Wo — Shai Goldman (@shaig) October 17, 2026

Rolex, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and other stores were emptied in daylight.

A Rolex store was looted in Marseille, France amid the violent protests. pic.twitter.com/RafKsK9Qdr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

? UPDATE: Rioters in France just raided LOUIS VUITTON



They're looting businesses, attacking cops and BURNING DOWN TOWN HALLS



"Student protests" MY A*S!



The media is REFUSING to acknowledge that this is a leftist-Islamist allied riot meant SOLELY to cause destruction and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

Looters also broke into the Centre Bourse shopping mall and began taking everything they could carry.

BREAKING:



The looters have managed to break into Centre Bourse shopping mall in Marseille and are now stealing everything they can pic.twitter.com/OpQxn63nir — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Prefect Jacques Witkowski said the people involved "ne sont pas venus pour manifester, mais piller" - they did not come to demonstrate, they came to loot.

In Paris a woman who had joined the marches was filmed shouting "This isn't the cause" as others began looting; she was pushed aside and told they had "urgent shopping" to do.

Cultural relativism playing out here again. They don’t give a crap what “the cause” is. https://t.co/oS4zF7E90q — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 18, 2026

Restaurant owner Aline of La Barrique was beaten, her face bruised, her place sacked and burned.

??? ????? ???? — En pleurs et le visage tuméfié, Aline, gérante du restaurant La Barrique à Paris, raconte avoir été tabassée par des émeutiers.



Son établissement a été saccagé et entièrement calciné : elle a tout perdu. pic.twitter.com/ZmvlUVZip2 — Bastion (@BastionMediaFR) October 18, 2026

A phone-shop owner sat among the shattered remains of his business.

??? Dude, all of this is genuinely INFURIATING.



A phone shop owner sits with his head in his hands, surrounded by shattered glass and debris after rioters LOOTED and DESTROYED his store in France.



Just look at him… trying to process what happened.



How can anyone watch this… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 17, 2026

In Nice a person connected to an attacked store was assaulted after confronting the rioters.

Nice, France (Oct. 17) — France is experiencing similar mass leftist violence and looting like the U.S. did after George Floyd.



A person associated with a store that was attacked gets assaulted after going outside to yell at the rioters. pic.twitter.com/jUqYlA0suw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2026

Groups also hijacked tourist train cars.

It's complete anarchy on the streets of France



They're now hijacking tourist traincars and joyriding them pic.twitter.com/iiJjzyglH7 — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) October 17, 2026

Another clip shows supposed student protesters pausing to loot a jewellery store.

French students protest but take a well deserved break to loot a local jewellery store. pic.twitter.com/lVtj1oswpz — HJB News (@HJB_News__) October 18, 2026

Footage of the looting and street chaos has been widely shared as the direct outcome of left-wing policies and education that prioritised ideology over basic order.

This mob are not ‘protesters’ and they’re not ‘French’. pic.twitter.com/MEQfgtb57h — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 18, 2026

“Protesters” https://t.co/A3ttaDOKv5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 17, 2026

“Protesters” pic.twitter.com/5ImdOCEzvg — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 17, 2026

WILD SCENES: Chaos erupts at Place de la République in Paris. pic.twitter.com/LfztwshXTW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2026

This is the result of left wing politics and left wing education in schools .. it’s time for people to wake the Fk up and go back to conservatism.. which stands for common sense and law and order pic.twitter.com/50Nuz2nUdb — WeGotitBack ??????????? (@NotFarLeftAtAll) October 18, 2026

Footage from multiple cities shows few French flags among the most violent crowds. Islamic and Palestinian flags dominate.

Ni una sola bandera de Francia en las "protestas" "estudiantiles". Solo banderas de entidades islámicas. pic.twitter.com/ejwj7J7Rdw — Kalina Ann? (@KalinaAnnGG) October 17, 2026

One clip shows men pausing the looting and violence in a Paris street to pray, then continuing.

? UPDATE: Muslim rioters STOP their violence and looting to pray to allah in the streets of Paris, France, before they keep going ?



And so there it is. WAKE UP!



Don't the people of France see what this is about?



The media for WEEKS told us this was "STUDENT PROTESTS" when… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

A Spanish journalist was confronted by two men making throat-slitting gestures; reports described them as second- and third-generation migrants.

? NEWS ALERT: A Spanish journalist reporting from the riots in Paris was confronted by two men who heckled her and made throat-slitting gestures toward the camera.



The men were described in circulating reports as second- and third-generation migrants.#France #Paris #Protests… — Today’s News (@TodaysNewsco) October 18, 2026

An image of a Joan of Arc figure in a hijab holding a Palestinian flag circulated widely.

A circulating account from journalist Paul Amar claimed groups arrived with addresses of town halls and Jewish-owned shops and that, on one Marseille street, businesses owned by Jews were burned while those run by Muslims were not.

French journalist Paul Amar:



“They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners.



In a street in Marseille, all businesses owned by Jews were set on fire. Businesses run by Muslims weren’t” pic.twitter.com/zudahbmw7p — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

Organised Networks, Not Spontaneous Students

This is not a spontaneous student protest that got out of hand.

A Fox News Digital investigation found that of roughly 50 organisations active around the unrest, only about one-third were actual student or youth groups. The rest included labour unions, communist and socialist organisations, the French Communist Party, La France Insoumise and a Palestinian advocacy group.

The same reporting traced funding and amplification to networks linked to Shanghai-based tycoon Neville Roy Singham, including outlets such as BreakThrough News.

The violence is being amplified by a red-green alliance of communists, socialists and Islamists using "student" grievances as cover for broader disruption.

? NOW: Communist, socialist and Islamist-linked dollars are ORGANIZING and AMPLIFYING the major riots in France, falsely called "student protests" by the fake news



"There are organizations with names like Breakthrough News sounds very innocuous, People's Forum, the Party for… pic.twitter.com/CvtCzOVaW0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

A clip circulating on X shows pallets of bottles appearing on the street as if staged in advance, suggesting the chaos was organised and rioters were being equipped rather than acting spontaneously.

The original complaints about teacher shortages and ageing school buildings are now just a footnote.

France spends above the EU average on upper-secondary education. None of that explains why luxury stores were emptied, why a 19th-century town hall was torched, why people are being beaten in the streets or their own places of business, or why large sections of the crowds waved foreign flags and paused to pray in the street.

The media continues to centre "education reform" and cost-of-living framing. The videos show something else entirely: organised destruction enabled by decades of open borders, with first-, second- and third-generation migrants doing the smashing and burning.

While the country was being looted and set alight, people danced, jogged through the smoke, gave guided tours and the president attended a concert. That is the clearest picture of how detached the official story has become from what is actually happening on the ground.