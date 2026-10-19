Trump Dangles $100 Million Kentucky Pharma Investment, But Only If Republicans Win Midterms

Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump announced plans for the Department of War to invest $100 million to support a pharmaceutical company, with the offer conditional on Republicans winning the midterm elections next month.

President Donald Trump takes the stage at the Truist Arena on the campus of North Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Ky., on Oct. 17, 2026. Travis Gillmore/The Epoch Times

Antheia would receive the funds to boost production of ingredients used in medications at a facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

"That's a big revitalization project," Trump said during a rally in the Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University. "But, if the Democrats win ... they wouldn't be able to do it. They wouldn't even know what you're talking about."

Details about the investment are limited. The Epoch Times reached out to the Department of War for clarification but did not receive a response prior to publication.

Trump also mentioned a billion-dollar investment between GE Appliances and the IUE-CWA union to boost manufacturing in the company's Kentucky operations, announced in September.

The president urged supporters to vote in November, calling for a high turnout in what he described as a consequential election.

"This is the most important midterm in the history of our country because we've gotten more things done, and they can undo them if we start losing an election, especially this one," Trump said. "So, pretend I'm on the ballot."

Navy SEAL veteran Republican nominee Ed Gallrein, running for the House in the state's 4th District against Democrat Melissa Strange and Libertarian Jeremy Todd, told the crowd the midterms in 17 days "could determine more than the control of Congress, it may very well determine the fate of our nation."

"This election is about far more than politics," Gallrein said. "It's about defending the principles that define our America: individual liberty, personal freedoms, faith, family, our future, and the Constitution that protects us."

He secured the nomination, with Trump's endorsement, after a hard-fought primary to unseat Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Andy Barr, Republican nominee for Senate facing former state representative Democrat Charles Booker to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), expounded on the nation's unique place in history and the sacrifices made by Americans over generations to sustain the Republic.

"On the 250th anniversary of the greatest experiment in freedom the world has ever known, we must fight to save it for the next 250 years," Barr said.

Polling data shows Gallrein and Barr with solid leads in the historically red districts.

The state's 6th Congressional District race is tighter, with Republican Ralph Alvarado, physician and former state senator, running against Democrat Zach Dembo, a former federal prosecutor.

Several thousand supporters attended the rally, with the ubiquitous Trump superfans the Front Row Joes and Blake Marnell, better known as "Mr. Wall," taking their standard positions near the front of the stage.

While most audience members were there to cheer on the president, some came with other motives.

One individual was removed after disrupting the speech, prompting Trump to say protesters "get $250" per incident.

Mother of five Nikki Reed, 62, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, drove 10 hours to the rally dressed in red, white, and blue. She said her sole purpose for attending was to infiltrate the crowd and interrupt the proceedings while Trump was speaking.

"I spent a lot of money to be here, a lot of gas money," Reed told The Epoch Times, noting an expectation for the president to dismiss her as a paid protester. "I think it's really important to say I'm not paid to be here."

She showed email receipts as evidence of dozens of donations she made to ActBlue, the donation portal for the Democratic Party.

"I pay them," Reed said, emphasizing her desire to inspire change. "There's something to be said when you're; it's almost like you're making a statement."

Security surrounded her moments after she stood on chairs and yelled "loser" while raising a jacket painted with a derogatory phrase to get the president's attention, and she was escorted away from the premises without incident.

About a dozen protesters lined the walkway near the arena, many holding signs criticizing high gas prices and inflation.

The Kentucky visit marked the president's second of the year in the state and comes on the heels of an Oct. 3 stop in Vandalia, Ohio, which shares the Cincinnati media market with his Highland Heights appearance.

Future campaign rallies announced, so far, include Wichita, Kansas; Greenville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; Sioux City, Iowa; and Fort Myers, Florida, with more stops expected through Nov. 3.