Uber Warns Proposed DC Rules Could Spark Driver Exodus And Fare Spike

More regulation means higher prices for consumers, and Washington, DC's newly proposed rideshare regulations could soon do just that.

Axios reports that Uber warns proposed DC regulations could push fares up another 10% in the first year. With rides already expensive, that increase would make the ride-hailing service even more unaffordable for lower-income users.

Progressive Councilmember Brianne Nadeau said the new ride-hailing bill would bring "international best practices" to the metro area. These new regulations include more insurance coverage for drivers, reduced wait times for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and a ban on surveillance-based fare discrimination.

Uber told the outlet that the new requirements could make driving less attractive or make it harder to qualify as a driver in the metro area, potentially pushing fares higher.

In prepared testimony, Uber representative LaVita Gardner will argue that more regulation could force some drivers off the platform and that additional regulatory costs could flow directly to consumers.

"Based on data from states that have onerous onboarding restrictions, we expect that thousands of drivers would leave the platform," Gardner said in prepared testimony for Monday's hearing.

Nadeau has said the proposed bill will modernize an "over-complicated law" written many years ago. Uber said it would be "overly rigid," treating the industry like "legacy taxicab fleets."