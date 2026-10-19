What You Should Know About Persuasive Propaganda (Video)

In this episode, author David Risselada joins me as we discuss his new book on propaganda. This is very relevant to the modern listener in America and abroad. Visit David’s Site Pick up David’s Latest book Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/ Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia https://sonsoflibertyradio.com https://sonsoflibertymedia.com Sons of Liberty …







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