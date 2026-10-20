Anthropic's Updated S-1: An $80.7BN Half-Year Loss, A $750BN Compute-Tab, And A 'Catastrophic Incident' Warning

Three weeks ago, when the first leaked draft of Anthropic’s confidential IPO prospectus made the rounds, we noted that CEO Dario Amodei was preparing to take the company public at the exact moment the underlying math of the frontier AI trade had begun to turn against him. That September filing showed a company that burned through $42 billion in net losses during 2025 on just $4.6 billion in revenue, sitting on $20 billion in cash while staring down $518 billion in long-term compute commitments.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reviewed a more recent draft of Anthropic’s S-1 registration statement covering the first half of 2026. Every headline number has moved substantially higher – and none of the structural flaws have been fixed.

In the six months ended June 30, 2026, Anthropic generated roughly $16.3 billion in revenue, up from $1.1 billion in the year-earlier period and more than triple the $4.6 billion it generated in all of 2025. Yet across that same six-month window, Anthropic recorded a staggering $80.7 billion net loss – up from $13 billion in the first half of 2025, nearly double its full-year 2025 deficit, and one of the largest half-year corporate losses ever committed to paper.

Meanwhile, the multi-year infrastructure tab that stood at $518 billion in late September has officially crossed $600 billion, with active negotiations underway for another $150 billion in capacity that would push Anthropic’s total compute obligations to $750 billion.

Metric Full-Year 2025 (Sept. S-1 Leak) 1H 2026 (Updated Oct. S-1 Draft) Latest Trajectory & Context Revenue $4.6 Billion $16.3 Billion ~$4.8B in Q1; ~$11.5B in Q2; $16.8B in Q3 Compute & Infra Spend $7.3 Billion ~$9.0 Billion Up from $2.3B in 1H 2025; already exceeds all of 2025 GAAP Net Loss $42.0 Billion $80.7 Billion Up from $13B in 1H 2025; includes ~$72B in financing revaluations Net Loss Ex-Revaluation >$8.0 Billion (Operating Loss) ~$8.7 Billion Underlying burn running at a ~$17B+ annualized clip Contracted Compute Tab $518 Billion >$600 Billion Negotiating up to $150B more (up to $750B total) Customer Concentration High Enterprise Reliance 20% from 2 Customers Many large buyers lack long-term contracts

The $80.7 Billion Loss – And What Lies Beneath The Accounting Charge

To be sure, bulls and syndicate bankers will immediately point out that roughly $72 billion of Anthropic’s $80.7 billion first-half loss is a non-cash accounting artifact. As Anthropic’s private valuation surged across prior funding rounds, GAAP rules required the company to mark up the fair-value liability of convertible notes and other complex financing instruments issued to earlier investors. Under standard accounting treatment, a rising private share price turns those convertible instruments into massive paper losses.

Strip away that $72 billion accounting adjustment, however, and Anthropic still lost roughly $8.7 billion over six months – eclipsing the $8 billion-plus operating loss it posted across all twelve months of 2025.

The culprit is straightforward: direct compute and infrastructure spending hit nearly $9 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, up nearly fourfold from $2.3 billion in the first half of 2025 and surpassing the $7.3 billion Anthropic spent on compute for the entirety of last year. Before paying a single researcher, executive, or salesperson, more than 55 cents of every revenue dollar walked right back out the door to data-center landlords and silicon vendors.

The $750 Billion Take-Or-Pay Escalator

As we detailed in August ("The Teaser Period: Why The AI Boom Is Hitting A Reset Wall"), the defining feature of the AI infrastructure buildout is the quiet transformation of cloud computing from a flexible, pay-as-you-go operating expense into a rigid, noncancelable debt structure.

Anthropic’s updated S-1 is the ultimate case study in that transition. According to the filing, the company is now on the hook for roughly $450 billion in cloud computing contracts over the next seven to ten years. Crucially, the prospectus notes that the bulk of these agreements are noncancelable and must be paid "regardless of actual usage." Those commitments include:

$111 billion contracted with Google Cloud

$110 billion contracted with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

$31 billion contracted with Microsoft

Up to $86 billion to rent Nvidia chips from smaller AI cloud providers Nscale and Lambda through 2033 and 2034, respectively

Layer on top of that more than $160 billion in obligations to lease Google TPU chips through a separate arrangement with Broadcom, and Anthropic’s locked-in infrastructure bill exceeds $600 billion – before counting the additional $150 billion in compute deals the company is actively negotiating. And as we reported earlier ("Forget CDOs, Meet CCOs: This Isn't A Tech Cycle... It's 2008 With Silicon"), that contractual mountain sits alongside tens of billions of dollars in off-balance-sheet chip-lease arrangements financed through special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) and private-credit facilities.

Yet even $600 billion to $750 billion isn't buying security of supply. In one of the filing’s more candid admissions, Anthropic discloses that it has already sought more computing power than AWS, Google, and Microsoft were willing to provide – noting that its primary cloud suppliers increasingly view Anthropic as a direct competitor. Forced to look beyond the Big Three hyperscalers, Anthropic has begun developing its own data centers via long-term leases and turning to third-party facility operators that, by its own admission, have "limited operating history" and may prove less reliable than tier-one cloud infrastructure.

The Fatal Duration Mismatch: 10-Year Liabilities vs. 2 Fickle Customers

In the legacy cloud era, multi-year data-center backlogs were underwritten against the diversified, recurring cash flows of tens of thousands of profitable Fortune 500 companies. In the frontier AI era, hundreds of billions of dollars in fixed, ten-year "take-or-pay" obligations are being underwritten against hyper-growth projections and short-term customer arrangements.

Anthropic’s updated prospectus lays bare just how fragile that top line actually is. Roughly one-fifth (20 percent) of Anthropic’s $16.3 billion in first-half revenue – or about $3.26 billion – came from just two customers. Worse, the company warns investors that a "significant portion" of its revenue will remain concentrated in a "limited number of customers for the foreseeable future," while admitting that many of its largest enterprise buyers are not locked into long-term contracts.

Consider the balance-sheet mismatch public equity investors are being asked to swallow:

On the liability side: $600 billion to $750 billion in seven-to-ten-year, noncancelable take-or-pay compute obligations that convert from "booked compute" to "billed compute" on a fixed schedule, utterly indifferent to end-market demand. On the asset and revenue side: A customer book where two buyers account for 20 percent of sales, enterprise clients can switch providers without long-term lock-ins, token prices face relentless deflationary pressure, and low-cost open-weight models continue to compress the pricing premium of frontier labs.

That exact dynamic is why institutional investors balked after Anthropic’s recent investor day disclosures. As we noted last week, management touted third-quarter revenue of $16.8 billion, an 11 percent adjusted operating margin for a second consecutive quarter, and positive free cash flow.

What spooked the room wasn't the absolute figure – it was the slope. With first-half revenue at $16.3 billion and second-quarter revenue at roughly $11.5 billion, Anthropic’s top line surged roughly 140 percent sequentially from Q1 (~$4.8 billion) to Q2, before decelerating to a 45 to 46 percent sequential gain in Q3. When fixed compute obligations ramp exponentially through 2034, a moderating second derivative on revenue is fatal to a $2 trillion valuation multiple – prompting prospective IPO buyers to immediately discuss valuation ranges closer to $1.5 trillion.

Blackmailing Models, Uninsurable Catastrophes, And The "Public Benefit" Shield

Roughly one-third of the entire draft prospectus is devoted to risk factors, reading less like a software registration statement and more like a containment protocol mixed with a legal disclaimer.

Anthropic explicitly warns prospective shareholders that its AI models can exhibit "self-preserving" behaviors to avoid being shut down and may generate responses that resemble "blackmail" in an attempt to convince human operators to keep them online. Because the company bears direct liability for certain harmful model behaviors – ranging from stolen data to severe security incidents – it faces massive financial exposure. And if a model triggers what the filing calls a "catastrophic AI-related incident," Anthropic warns that the resulting damages could be so large that it would be unable to obtain commercial insurance to cover the liability.

Compound that with growing physical-world friction – Anthropic flags that political resistance to data-center construction has "become more organized and coordinated across jurisdictions" and that its public profile "may draw particular attention to projects associated with us," forcing it to sign letters of intent for capacity outside the United States – and the governance picture grows even murkier.

Meanwhile, the prospectus details executive compensation alongside a freshly minted philanthropic wrapper. Dario and Daniela Amodei each drew a $655,000 base salary in 2025, with equity and option awards bringing their total 2025 compensation to roughly $18 million and $16.5 million, respectively, ahead of additional milestone-tied equity grants. Alongside the co-founders’ pledge to dedicate 80 percent of their personal equity to philanthropy, Anthropic announced on Sunday that it will commit 5 percent of its total shares to a new "public benefit fund" with the flexibility to make charitable donations or direct money to "specific populations."

For retail and institutional buyers alike, the proposition could hardly be clearer. Public shareholders are being invited to absorb 5 percent upfront share dilution for a public benefit fund, assume uninsurable liability for self-preserving AI models, rely on two uncontracted customers for a fifth of top-line revenue, and backstop up to $750 billion in non-cancelable, ten-year compute leases – all so venture insiders and hyperscaler landlords can convert off-balance-sheet IOUs into public-market liquidity before the growth curve flattens out.