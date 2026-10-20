As France Burns, Media Insists It's 'Mostly Peaceful'; Blames Right-Wing Influencers

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

France is burning.

Historic buildings torched, thousands of shops looted, streets turned into war zones, firefighters attacked, and police overwhelmed. The official line from Macron's government, the BBC, and the rest of the compliant media is that this is about "education reform," teacher shortages, and the cost of living.

The footage tells a different story: organized packs of masked young men from the banlieues, waving Palestinian, Algerian, and Moroccan flags, smashing, looting, and burning while the native French clean up the mess afterward.

This is the predictable result of decades of open borders and failed assimilation. The "protesters" smashing shops and attacking police are not legitimate demonstrators seeking better classrooms. They are the product of the mass migration France allowed to flood the country.

The scale is staggering. Interior Minister Laurent Núñez reported roughly 1,800 to more than 2,400 arrests over the weekend. Nearly 1,000 police and gendarmes were injured. Over 2,000 shops were looted or damaged nationwide, with losses running into the hundreds of millions of euros.

In Limoges, the 143-year-old town hall was deliberately set ablaze; its roof collapsed. Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said entire streets had been "methodically ravaged." Macron himself addressed the nation calling the violence "unbridled" and saying the country felt "anger and shame."

The media's response has been pure gaslighting. The BBC described the scenes of burning cars, masked looters, and street battles as "mostly peaceful."

BBC describes burning riotous feral destruction in Paris as “mostly peaceful” pic.twitter.com/4p911HQvGR — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 19, 2026

Sky News blamed right-wing accounts for sharing the footage rather than the people destroying the cities. The footage shows mass looting, burning barricades, and crowds with Palestinian flags, while the network frets about people sharing it online.

Sky News have taken the utterly bizarre stance of blaming right wing social media accounts for sharing footage of far left extremism sweeping across France and beyond.



Let that sink in.



Left wing protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, are smashing up cities, looting… — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) October 19, 2026

In more completely dystopian scenes, a CBS clip showed a couple calmly sipping drinks near the Arc de Triomphe while fires raged and rioters clashed with police just meters away.

A couple were spotted enjoying a drink on a café terrace near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday, close to where some of the main rioting took place in central Paris. pic.twitter.com/NX6YEjseX6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2026

Another captured tourists with luggage trying to navigate the chaos, complete with French text overlay reading "Yes it's for the Airbnb, we're in front."

They imagined croissants and accordions but got rampaging feral invader riots. pic.twitter.com/XTgSpk8HPA — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 19, 2026

This is not spontaneous student anger. The unrest began last month in Paris's working-class northern suburbs - the same areas that have produced previous waves of banlieue riots. Far-left networks, communist and socialist groups, and Islamist elements have coordinated and amplified it.

Specific organizations signaled the October 17 actions in advance and are planning a major demonstration across 12 countries on November 20.

? BREAKING: The socialist and communist groups behind France's riots have planned a MAJOR DEMONSTRATION for Nov. 20 across 12 COUNTRIES



"Don't believe the propaganda…the money is FLOWING from these organizations on the streets. It's organized chaos!"



"The goal is REVOLUTION… pic.twitter.com/TH1mfVGbmL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2026

The same far-left ecosystem funding the street chaos was already active weeks ago. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed "ultra-left" elements and criminals. Núñez called the hijackers "opportunistic delinquents who had seen a chance to pillage and loot."

Videos from the ground confirm the character of the violence. Another clip highlights rioters confronting and attacking firefighters trying to put out the fires they started.

?? Rioters in France are attacking the firefighters trying to put out the fires pic.twitter.com/DUkvX7Qrku — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2026

Another clip shows locals - the actual French residents - out the next morning sweeping glass, clearing debris, and boarding up shops while the culprits are nowhere to be seen.

Termino el quilombo de los "estudiantes franceses" y los franceses de verdad salieron a limpiar jsjs



Noto una leve diferencia pero no se en que pic.twitter.com/YZbUUP4i9a — ElBuni (@therealbuni) October 18, 2026

A separate viral video captured a woman of Algerian origin at the protests blaming "Zionists," claiming dual-nationality voters are the majority, and urging votes for Mélenchon before joining the masked chaos.

I’m still trying to understand what the Palestinian flag has to do with student protests, let alone the looting of a random person’s store.



Footage from the France “student”/ Free Palestine riots pic.twitter.com/4TDwxLCE4j — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 19, 2026

French politician Éric Zemmour cut through the noise, urging "I believe that what we saw yesterday is the true face of the Great Replacement. It has an appearance: hordes of North African and African barbarians who ransack cities." He pointed to the Palestinian, Algerian, and Moroccan flags, the Antifa allies, the legal cover from LFI deputies, and the ideological engine of "hatred of France and revenge for colonization."

Donald Trump posted that immigration from "an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country" and urged France to close its borders. JD Vance wrote that "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion."

The Louvre closed because of "student strikes." The reality was rioters blocking access after a night of smashing and burning.

Do you mean due to the violent rioting scumbags burning and smashing everything? https://t.co/OuaS9MwSHD — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 19, 2026

Macron was at a Celine Dion concert while the capital was being ransacked.

Last time Paris was mass looted and burned by invaders Macron was at an Elton John concert. This time he was at a Celine Dion concert. His standards have slipped a bit. pic.twitter.com/Y6rHvZekDf — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) October 18, 2026

The same demographic pattern has appeared in French riots for two decades: young men of first-, second-, and third-generation migrant background from the suburbs, often coordinated with far-left groups that treat the destruction as a political weapon.

The media's insistence on "mostly peaceful" and "education reform" is the same script they run every time the consequences of open borders become visible.

France is reaping what its leaders sowed. The native population is left sweeping up the glass while the political class offers curfews and more of the same.