"Big Tent" Backfires: Dem Rep Claims DSA Sent Her White Powder And Warned Of Impending "Civil War"

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) is getting a taste of what happens when her "big tent" party fails to curb far-left extremism within its own ranks and is consumed by Marxist revolutionaries from the Democratic Socialists of America.

Here's what Scholten claims:

Today, I received a threatening letter at my Grand Rapids, Michigan office that contained unidentified white powder. The letter, which claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), made a direct and specific reference to an impending "civil war" beginning after the election. The letter sent to my office is similar to those received at other congressional offices across the country. The DSA has not yet addressed the attacks, either to condemn them or to take or deny responsibility. The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded immediately. Threats and extremism are not signs of strength—they are signs of a weak mind and weak character. Political intimidation has no place in our democracy, and leaders must condemn it, not excuse it. I'll keep standing up to bullies on the right and the left.

Today, I received a threatening letter at my Grand Rapids, Michigan office that contained unidentified white powder. The letter, which claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), made a direct and specific reference to an impending “civil war” beginning after the election. The letter sent to my office is similar to those received at other congressional offices across the country. The DSA has not yet addressed the attacks, either to condemn them or to take or deny responsibility. The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded immediately. Threats and extremism are not signs of strength—they are signs of a weak mind and weak character. Political intimidation has no place in our democracy, and leaders must condemn it, not excuse it. I’ll keep standing up to bullies on the right and the left. — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) October 16, 2026

X users responded to Scholten's revelation.

"When you refuse to endorse a Memeber of the Muslim Brotherhood for senate, you will be the target for violence. Welcome to your party."

When you refuse to endorse a Memeber of the Muslim Brotherhood for senate, you will be the target for violence. Welcome to your party. — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 17, 2026

"The DSA are violent terrorists so this shouldn't come as a surprise. But this is the Democrat base at this point."

The DSA are violent terrorists so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. But this is the Democrat base at this point. — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) October 17, 2026

"The Democrat party of JFK is dead and has been taken over by Communists and Jihadists who seek to destroy our Republic. Continuing to identify with the Democrats means you are supportive of the party agenda. Time to decide where you stand."

The Democrat party of JFK is dead and has been taken over by Communists and Jihadists who seek to destroy our Republic. Continuing to identify with the Democrats means you are supportive of the party agenda.

Time to decide where you stand. — 🍊ONLY LEGAL VOTES COUNT🇺🇸 (@Elisa_freedom) October 17, 2026

"Your party created DSA. Your monster has started to turn on you."

Your party created DSA. Your monster has started to turn on you — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) October 17, 2026

The Democratic Party's "big tent" messaging in the latter parts of teh summer appears designed to prevent a civil war before the midterms. After the election, that truce could quickly unravel as establishment leaders try to reassert control over their party while DSA radicals push for more power.