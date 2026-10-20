EU Accuse Trump Of Pushing Ukraine Into 'Surrender' As Witkoff Meets Zelensky In Oslo

As President Trump ratchets the pressure on Zelensky, the expected furious voices out of the EU are at a fever pitch.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas on Tuesday rebuked the United States amid reports Washington has cut off intelligence-sharing, and after Trump signed a waiver preventing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia from being enacted.

via Ukrainian Presdency

The White House is also demanding that Zelensky immediately halt all long-range drone strikes on Russian energy facilities.

The EU's Kallas has shot back: "American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine into surrender for almost two years."

She alleged the US is pressing Kyiv to give in purely to Putin's terms, even as new talks among Western allies are happening in Oslo, Norway.

"Why Ukraine hasn't surrendered on Putin's terms is because Europe has been supporting Ukraine," she told the European Parliament in the fresh remarks.

She said European partners must remain at the negotiating table in order to "balance" the positions being taken by the White House. She strongly suggested these positions are being influenced by Moscow.

"Those things that they are interested in lifting sanctions, all of these things actually Europe needs to be around that table because it's European decisions," Kallas said.

Despite the obvious souring of relations between the US and Ukraine, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky are currently meeting in Oslo on Tuesday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is playing host and mediator "at a critical time for Ukraine" - a statement said.

Zelensky posted video of the initial meet and greet:

Ukraine is working for peace. I thank our partners for their support! https://t.co/ocTVnk05wQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected as "scandalous" some of the fresh accusations coming out of Europe, particularly the charge that Ukrainians are dying due to Washington throttling intelligence.

"I saw somebody associated with the Ukrainian government say that people in Ukraine are dying because the US is denying them information. That's scandalous. That's outrageous. That's just simply not true. That's not accurate," the secretary of state said.

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