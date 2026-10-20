France Slaps Curfews On Riot-Plagued Cities As Report Links Unrest To Communists

An 11 p.m. curfew took effect in parts of the Paris metro area on Monday, along with curfew restrictions in other cities, after the Macron government embarrassingly struggled for weeks to contain far-left social unrest and chaos that had spiraled out of control. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the measures helped restore calm overnight and will put new curfews in place where needed today.

France Slaps 8PM Curfews On Cities As Interior Minister Admits Police 'Lost Control'; Macron Flees To The Gulf https://t.co/iWAcsHFtiy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 19, 2026

Lefty corporate media continue to push the narrative that looting luxury stores, burning government buildings, torching vehicles, and clashing with police were merely the actions of a bunch of angry kids about the deteriorating state-funded education system. That narrative has largely gone bust as globalists lose control of their role as gatekeepers of "information."

There it fucking is. The BBC just called the France riots “mostly peaceful” https://t.co/XwhI4IGPZx — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 19, 2026

In fact, Fox News' Asra Nomani published a new investigation into the far-left riot ecosystem behind the French turmoil, in which her team identified:

54 organizations and movements in France's October student protests and their wider network of supporters and international amplifiers, including communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labor unions, environmental activists, Muslim student advocates, Palestinian-solidarity organizations and international media outlets. Of the 54 organizations identified in the October protest ecosystem, 16, or only about one in three, are student or youth organizations, including communist youth groups and a Muslim student association. The remaining 38 include adult-led communist groups, labor unions, political parties, revolutionary-left organizations, advocacy groups and international propaganda outlets.

In other words, some of the riot participants were part of highly coordinated far-left groups that seek to destroy the West and capitalism. The blowback has already begun as law-abiding citizens saw their cities and towns burn and mom-and-pop stores looted by radical revolutionaries. This has only provided tailwinds for National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who is gaining in the polls ahead of next April's presidential election. Her Polymarket odds of winning the presidential election currently stand at 46%.

Morningstar DBRS insurance analyst Marcos Alvarez said riot-related damage could reach 1.2 billion euros. Assuming violence does not escalate from here, losses should be manageable through major insurers' earnings without threatening their capital positions, he said.

"Assuming no further violence, we expect the latest French riots to be a manageable earnings event rather than a capital event for the country's major insurers," Alvarez wrote in a note.

French government bonds rallied, outperforming euro-area peers today. The 10-year yield fell two basis points, narrowing the premium over German debt to 147 basis points, though the spread remained near its widest levels in weeks.

The extra yield investors demand to hold French debt comes as the Macron government faces mounting crises, including a budget deficit, a failing welfare system, unfettered mass migration, social unrest, and overall economic gloom.

A second or third-generation migrant from Africa explains why Chinese businesses are targeted by looters: “The Chinese living in France have become too wealthy. It's unfair” https://t.co/Mzew480mLl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

France's problem, with debt that exceeds its gross domestic product, is that in a high-rate environment, with a welfare system imploding and services degrading, throwing more money at voters in the form of handouts to keep them calm simply doesn't work. That's because bond investors will penalize the country with higher and higher rates - and good luck funding the progressive experiment.

France has FREE health care, paid parental leave, paid family leave, FREE child care, FREE preschool, 5 weeks paid vacation, a 35 hour work week, generous unemployment and housing benefits, and heavily subsidized higher education. Everything the left says they want AND THEY'RE STILL PROTESTING AND BURNING SHIT DOWN. — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) October 19, 2026

And that's the point at which France has entered the endgame. One of the driving reasons behind the riots is that the socialist agenda of promising more and more handouts simply runs into a brick wall - and really that's why the left is rioting, because their days of free money and not working could come to an abrupt end under a Le Pen government if she wins next year.

The unrest has already spread well beyond France and is absolutely embarrassing for lefty Brussels elites who have allowed the far left to fester and radicalize kids into useful purple-haired idiots.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Trump administration's NGO task force in the Treasury Department, along with coordination with other agencies to ensure that far-left revolutionaries don't repeat the Marxist BLM riots of 2020, has likely been one of the main reasons there were no riots this past summer. Think about it: That's probably because the big family foundations were put on notice that their 501(c) tax-exempt status could be stripped.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned on Monday that France's "descending into chaos" at the hands of socialist lefty radicals is a wake-up call for America: "What we are witnessing is a chilling warning for all Americans of what happens if the radical Marxist insurgent left gets their way."