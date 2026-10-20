Is YouTube Still Running Cover For Fauci?

Authored by Peter Navarro via The Epoch Times,

Anthony Stephen Fauci harmed millions of Americans by mismanaging the pandemic. Google’s YouTube and its woke censors helped him every step of the way.

The pandemic is over. The censorship is not. YouTube still suppresses speech that threatens Dr. Fauci and the failed policies he built. The latest example is an interview I gave to Epoch Times Senior Editor Jan Jekielek about my new book, “Why Fauci Must Rot in Prison.”

YouTube runs its censorship under what it calls the “Four R’s of Responsibility”: Remove, Raise, Reduce, Reward. It did not Remove the interview; a takedown would have made news. It chose the quiet R: Reduce.

Here is what Reduce looks like. The interview premiered on Oct. 13. Five days later it had 21,248 views. The 10 full episodes of Mr. Jekielek’s American Thought Leaders posted before mine averaged about 170,000 views; the five immediately before it averaged 73,000. In the show’s China playlist, where my interview sits, the 10 prior episodes averaged 124,000. An episode with Dr. Phil posted one day ago already has 47,000—more than double mine in a fifth of the time.

This is not an unpopular video. According to Mr. Jekielek, it is performing massively on other platforms. Only on YouTube has it been wounded on arrival.

That is the YouTube black box. Nobody outside Google can see which switch was thrown, and there is a drawer full of them: pulling a video from the recommendation engine that drives most of its traffic; dropping it from the “Up Next” autoplay queue; burying it in search; withholding the notification to a channel’s 584,000 subscribers; tagging it “borderline” so it is never shown to anyone who did not already go looking; putting it in “limited state,” which strips comments, likes, and suggested videos; and demonetizing it. The video stays up, so YouTube can swear it censored nothing. It is a cell with no door.

This is the same war YouTube helped Dr. Fauci wage across every front of the pandemic. Let me be clear: Dr. Fauci was dead wrong about the lockdowns, masks, early-treatment antivirals, and the risks of the vaccines and boosters. YouTube silenced the people who were right. Americans died. Young men got myocarditis. Pregnant women may have had more miscarriages.

In April 2020, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told CNN that “anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy.” Dr. Fauci stood with the WHO. So YouTube stood with Dr. Fauci.

Lockdowns. In October 2020, Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard published the Great Barrington Declaration. It argued what I had argued inside the White House: general lockdowns would kill more people than they saved. Francis Collins called them “fringe epidemiologists” and ordered “a quick and devastating published takedown.” Dr. Fauci wrote in his diary on Oct. 15, 2020, in his favorite words: “I blew away the Great Barrington Declaration.” YouTube finished the job. In April 2021, it deleted a Florida roundtable in which Gov. Ron DeSantis sat with Mr. Bhattacharya, Mr. Kulldorff, Ms. Gupta, and Scott Atlas, because the panel said children should not be masked.

Masks. On March 8, 2020, Dr. Fauci told 60 Minutes, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Then came mandates, then two masks at once. When Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a physician, said in August 2021 that cloth masks do not prevent infection, YouTube deleted the video and suspended him for a week.

Antivirals. I put more than 60 million doses of hydroxychloroquine into the Strategic National Stockpile. YouTube removed testimony from Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) December 2020 hearing on early treatment, then in June 2021, suspended him for a week for saying hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were safe generics that deserved study.

Vaccines. On Sept. 29, 2021, YouTube banned any claim that an approved vaccine is dangerous and began terminating channels wholesale. That fall, Dr. Fauci’s own diary recorded “a lack of a lot of data for safety among young individuals particularly in the context of myocarditis,” while the White House chief of staff was “very much intense on getting this approval through.” Eight months earlier, he had written that post-dose fever could “theoretically” be associated with first-trimester miscarriage. Say that on YouTube in 2021, and your channel was gone.

In my book, I lay out, issue by issue, that I was right and Dr. Fauci was wrong. YouTube made sure the country heard only him.

YouTube has already confessed. On Sept. 23, 2025, Alphabet’s lawyers wrote the House Judiciary Committee that Biden officials “conducted repeated and sustained outreach” and “continued to press the Company to remove non-violative user-generated content.” Thirteen months later, it is throttling a Fauci critic again.

It is time for the FCC to put an end, once and for all, to YouTube playing God with our lives. The blood on Dr. Fauci’s hands has spilled onto YouTube. YouTube has made a mockery of Google’s old motto, “Don’t be evil.” It is time to do to YouTube what YouTube has done, at such cost, to so many of us. Silence them.

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